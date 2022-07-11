Celestron 114LCM computerized Newtonian telescope: Amazon Prime Day deal

Save money this Amazon Prime Day on a Celestron 114LCM computerized Newtonian telescope normally worth $439.95 now listed as just $364 on Amazon (opens in new tab) with a big saving of $75.95. That's enough to purchase a separate eyepiece or Barlow lens to extend the use of the telescope even further.

We're a big fan of Celestron on Space.com with recent reviews of the Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD and Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian both reaching five stars in our tests. Their binoculars are great too, with the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars reaching 4.5/5 stars in our recent review.

We think the saving on the Celestron 114LCM is worth getting. Capable of automatically navigating to and tracking celestial objects with a click of the button on the NexStar+ hand control the Celestron 114LCM is fully motorized meaning you'll get excellent views of the night sky without having to recalibrate or manually position the telescope during viewing.

Ideal for beginners and intermediates alike, the 114LCM has a Sky Tour button and the telescope automatically suggests the best objects currently visible in your region and time.

The 114mm (4.49-inch) aperture is actually the largest of the LCM telescope family drinking in more light than any of the others, making stargazing even better. It ships with two eyepieces, a 25mm and a 9mm, perfect for getting wider views as well as closer detailed crops, respectively.

Designed with portability in mind the Celestron 114LCM only weighs 13.2 lbs (5.9 kg) assembled and has a lightweight aluminum tripod to keep the instrument steady without adding additional carry weight like steel tripods.

Easy to set up the telescope can be assembled quickly without the need for any tools. A quick-release plate on the mount makes it fast to erect and the fully motorized mount can track in both Alt-Az, EQ North and EQ South modes for full functionality.

Navigate through the night sky by choosing from any of the 40,000 celestial objects saved in the NexStar+ database or make measured and precise controls using the hand control thanks to nine slew speeds with three tracking rates (sidereal, solar and lunar).

Though this Amazon Prime Day deal offers just 17% off the Celestron 114LCM computerized telescope, it's a considerable purchase when bought outside of deals sitting at around $440. That's why we think this saving of almost $76 is worth it.

If you're looking for another telescope rich in quality but lower on price why not check out our deal on the best budget telescopes under $500? Or, if you're just getting started our guide to the best telescopes for beginners can help. Those with young stargazers might also want to find one of the best telescopes for kids, too.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Amazon Prime Day Space deals, or our guide to the Best telescope deals.

