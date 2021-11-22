Early Black Friday deal: Save 43% on these stargazing binoculars from Celestron

A superb pair of all-round binoculars with 50mm objectives that will make looking at the night sky a great experience, Celestron's Outland X 10x50 binoculars are on sale right now at Amazon.

The discounted cost of $75.49 is just a few dollars off the lowest ever price recorded on the site and represents excellent value for money. The rugged binoculars sport multicoated glass and BaK-4 prisms, and the optics are sealed with nitrogen to prevent fogging in adverse conditions.

On the outside, the binoculars have a non-slip coating, and the 10x magnification means you'll get great views of the lunar surface and the larger moons of Jupiter. The binoculars aren't directly tripod-mountable, but come with a case, rain-guard and neck strap in the box.

| Now: Celestron Outland-X 10x50 binoculars| Was: $132.95 | Now: $75.49 at Amazon

Rugged, waterproof, and with 50mm objectives to let in a lot of light, these are a great all-round pair of binoculars that will give superb views of night-sky objects.

For crisp views of anything from the ballpark to lunar craters, a pair of Celestron Outland X binoculars is hard to say no to. The California-based manufacturer has been making optics for 57 years since spinning off from its parent electronics firm, and was the first large scale commercial manufacturer of the Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope. Now, it's well known for making some of the best binoculars on the market, along with telescopes and other optics accessories.

This year, there haven't been quite as many discounts from optics companies, thanks to ongoing supply issues. In fact, you'll struggle to find some of the best telescopes in stock anywhere. However, we're just starting to see a few deals emerging with Celestron leading the way, and you'll find plenty of their models listed in our round-up of the best Black Friday binoculars deals.

(Image credit: Celestron)

Celestron's Outland-X series are loaded with features that make them a pleasure to use when outdoors. Light transmission is excellent, and the 50mm objectives mean you'll get clear, bright views of whatever you want to look at. The twist-up eyecups have multiple positions for comfortable viewing , and the eye relief of over three-quarters of an inch means you'll have no problem using them with or without glasses.

The binoculars are available in slightly different variations. You can also bag the 8x42 model for $77.98 (reduced from 89.95) and the 10x42 model for $84.99 (reduced from $93.95.) However, when it comes to stargazing, that 10x50 variation is really the sweet spot, offering the best mix of portability, aperture size and magnification to give you immersive night sky views.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the best binoculars.