Cheaper than Amazon Prime Day: Save over $600 on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II at Walmart

We reviewed the Canon EOS 6D Mark II camera in 2021 (and have test-driven it further recently) and we consider it a dependable, solid, great introduction for amateurs looking to leap into the full-frame world.

What better time to do that than when it has $600 off (opens in new tab)? Whilst we have seen this product at a slightly cheaper price in the past (2020), the sale price is still a handsome discount considering how much the price of many electronics has inflated. The price is now closer to $1000 than it is to $2000 which, for the level of detail you'll get for landscape, studio, travel or stills photography, is impressive. We've also included it in our best cameras for astrophotography buying guide as the best budget astro camera thanks to the 4K timelapse feature, the vari-angle touchscreen display and excellent value for money.

Photographed with the Canon EOS 6D Mark II you can see the clarity in the detailed plumage of this Tawny Owl. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The above photo of a Tawny Owl was taken handheld, indoors at a rehabilitation center where the lighting wasn't favorable. You can see the clarity and detail that is possible in challenging conditions without any post-production. This makes it a very enjoyable camera for beginners and intermediates alike.

When used with a lens with in-built 5-axis image stabilization, it's possible to shoot comfortably, getting crisp images without using a tripod (aside from astro of course).

The Canon EOS 6D Mk II can be used alongside Canon’s Camera Connect app over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or NFC. We tried it using NFC and it worked seamlessly. We set the camera up by a bird feeding table and were able to control all of the camera’s settings using a smartphone, allowing us to take natural shots of blackbirds coming down for their mealworms without disturbing or scaring them. We did have to keep the door slightly ajar so we didn’t lose signal when using NFC but we didn’t encounter any issues when using the camera’s wifi.

The battery life is excellent, especially for a full-frame DSLR. It’s rated at 1200 shots from a full charge. In a recent test, we’d taken 546 shots, mostly using the ‘live view’ mode, thus drawing more power for the screen, we’d used 33% of the battery which is an even better performance than the specs imply.

The fully articulating touch screen can be helpful in all styles of photography. This can be helpful for astrophotography when shooting up at the sky, the last thing you want to be doing is crouching underneath the camera to compose your shot.

As the screen can flip to 180-degrees, it's also great for selfie vlogging on the go as you can see exactly how you look when you record.

Another recent test environment for this camera was an indoor kickboxing class. We found that using the articulating screen to compose shots felt less intrusive than looking through the viewfinder at the subject which in turn meant they didn't change their behavior to 'perform' for the photographer.

Overall, the 6D Mk II is great for producing high-resolution, detailed images, so is ideal for landscape or portrait photographers, and as we've mentioned, as a budget astro camera. At $1219.95 (opens in new tab) it's worth some serious consideration.

