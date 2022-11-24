Completely transform a room for less than $20: The perfect gift for space lovers

You'll already know that we love star projectors here at Space.com, from novelty astronaut-shaped Starry Sky Projectors that project lava lamp-esque ambiance into a room, to the more scientific models such as the National Geography Astro Planetarium.

This is the former, it doesn't really worry about night sky accuracy, but its purpose is to instantly enhance the atmosphere and mood of a room. We reviewed the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 star projector earlier in the year, which is the second edition of what we see on offer at Walmart — the BlissLights Sky Lite star projector (opens in new tab).

That said, given this is (somehow) less than $20, we'd argue that if you're buying for a space-loving child or space-loving technophile this holiday season, you can't go wrong, and the BlissLights Star Projector we have here could just be the perfect buy.

Why do we say that? Well, the main difference between this BlissLights Sky Light and the BlissLights Sky Light 2.0, is that the latter is smartphone app-controlled, and the former is controlled by tactile buttons, keeping things simple. The other difference is that the SkyLite is limited by showing only blue or green stars and blue nebulae, whereas the more expensive BlissLights 2.0 (opens in new tab) has customizable nebulae colors.

This is an excellent gift for a budding scientist or astronomy enthusiast, someone with a games or music room, or even a home yoga studio or gym. We also know people who simply use it to help them drift off to sleep. The immersive lights and patterns immediately alter the ambiance of a room, and you can get lost in watching them dance and swirl on your ceiling or walls.

With a massive 60% off (opens in new tab) this quality star projector as part of the Black Friday deals, you can't go far wrong if you're looking for the perfect gift for any astronomy enthusiast.

