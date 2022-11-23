30% discount on Astronaut star projectors this Black Friday

By Alexander Cox
published

Grab a 30% discount this Black Friday with this astronaut star projectorand add an out-of-this-world aesthetic to your room.

Astronaut Starry Sky Projector review photo
(Image credit: Tantse Walter)

You can now get 30% off an astronaut star projector ahead of Black Friday so if you're looking to add an out-of-this-world aesthetic to your life, or you're looking for the perfect gift for any astronomy enthusiast, this could be what you're looking for. 

The star projector Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) equates to $15 off and this really is a cool space gift for any budding scientist or astronomy enthusiast. The projector itself is an astronaut dressed in a space suit with the helmet featuring the ability to spin 360 degrees, allowing an astral aesthetic all over. If you want to check out more great star projectors, you can check out our guide for the best star projectors on the market. 

The holiday season is here, and Black Friday deals are appearing everywhere with retailers hosting widespread sales and star projectors aren't exempt from that. It's definitely the time to save big and if a star projector with numerous settings, has the option to put the lights on a timer, and the projector itself is posable appeals to you, now is the time to save. If you want to check out other deals this Black Friday, check out our telescope deals, binoculars deals and camera deals guides. 

Astronaut Space Projector Was $49.99 (opens in new tab)

Astronaut Space Projector Was $49.99 Now $34.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on a cool-looking astronaut star projector. The projector itself is a posable astronaut and it features eight nebula effects as well as the option to put the lights on a timer. Suitable for budding scientists and space lovers alike, the projection angle is adjustable too and it's suitable for a number of indoor settings.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Just on the aesthetic alone, it looks like a gift worth giving to any budding scientist or space fan, but digging a little deeper than looks alone, what makes this a worthwhile deal? It features eight different nebula effects with twinkling stars, so it's great for creating a peaceful atmosphere, and projecting awesome visuals, in any room, you place it in.

On top of the eight nebula effects it offers, it comes with a remote control for you to control the brightness, rotation and pattern settings. The rotation settings are important as the point of projection coming out of the astronaut can rotate 360 degrees, giving a real astral effect to your room. You can also set the projector to a timer of 45 or 90 minutes, which is handy in case you fall asleep under a starry night.

One final cool feature is the astronaut itself is posable - well their arms are - and the moon rock is removable so even when you're not using it as a star projector, it can still be a cool ornament to look at. Now that it's 30% off (opens in new tab) for Black Friday, now is a great time to grab this item as a cool gift and save some money in the process.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox
E-commerce Staff Writer

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 


Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter