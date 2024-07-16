Anti-Amazon? Head to Best Buy for a $700 saving on the Unistellar Odyssey

Since we found this $700 reduction on Best Buy, Amazon has quickly followed suit. So while this isn't a 'better than Prime Day' deal, it still offers an alternative to shopping from Jeff Bezos if that's what you'd prefer. This is the cheapest we've seen the Unistellar Odyssey smart telescope listed for since its launch.

Save $700 on the Unistellar Odyssey smart telescope — now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

The Unstellar Odyssey was only unveiled on January 7 2024 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas, which makes the huge discount even more surprising. Unistellar proudly boasts that the Odyssey was the first smart telescope, thanks to its patented technology, that could let users switch between observing nearby planets and objects lightyears away at the touch of a button.

While we've yet to publish our review on the Unistellar Odyssey, our Managing Editor Jase has completed his testing and it excels both at night time and solar observations (when paired with the compatible solar filter).

Unistellar Odyssey: was $2,499.99, now $1799 from Best Buy Save $700 on this recently released Unistellar smart telescope that isn't even a year old. You can target, view and photograph any object in its Celestial Database of 5000+ objects, as well as 37 Million stars!

Image 1 of 3 The Odyssey weighs 14.3 lbs fully assembled. (Image credit: Unistellar) You have your own 'celestial co-pilot' in the Unistellar app (Image credit: Unistellar) There is also a red 'Pro' version of the Unistellar Odyssey that features a digital eyepiece and a slightly better image resolution. (Image credit: Unistellar)

Users can use the smartphone app as their own 'celestial co-pilot' to find and photograph any object in the Celestial Database, which includes 5000+ objects and 37 million stars.

The Multi-Depth Technology enables skywatchers to observe both nearby planets and distant galaxies without switching instruments. The image you see is created through a rapid sequence of shots, which are then combined and processed by Unistellar's planetary observation algorithm to produce sharp and detailed pictures, further enhanced by 'deep sky binning' — combining nearby pixels together for a better signal-to-noise ratio in the image.

Another version of this scope is the Unistellar Odyssey PRO — this has a slightly better image resolution (4.1 MP versus 3.4 MP) but also features a digital eyepiece, co-developed with Nikon, the biggest difference between the two, and the reason for a huge hike in price. The pro version is on sale for $3499, a 13% discount on the usual $3999 price tag.

Key features: Five-hour battery life, a database of 5000+ Celestial Objects and 37 Million stars, 64 GB storage, GoTo Motorized Alt-Azimuth mount.

Product launched: January 2024

Price history: $1799 is the cheapest we've seen this smart scope on sale for to date.

Price comparison: Best Buy $1799 | B&H Photo: $1999 | Adorama: $1999

Reviews consensus: Reviews are mixed across the board, though as it's so new, there aren't too many reviews to glean this from. The most critical reviews claim the lack of Unistellar customer service is the biggest problem, though we haven't found this to be the case.

✅ Buy it if: You want your own 'celestial co-pilot' in your pocket to help you get the most out of your smart telescope when exploring the universe.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are a traditionalist astronomer. You won't like all of the clever tech that makes skywatching 'too easy.'

