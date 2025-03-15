Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible in March 2025?

News
By published

The partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, will be seen from North America, Europe, Russia and parts of Africa.

partial solar eclipse showing the moon appearing to take a &#039;bite&#039; out of the sun behind some hazy clouds above the ocean.
Many eclipse chasers will be in a position to witness the partial solar eclipse at sunrise on March. 29, 2025. (Image credit: Willie Gillespie via Getty Images)
Jump to:

Although it won't be as spectacular as North America's April 2024 total solar eclipse, the first solar eclipse since the "ring of fire" eclipse in October 2024 is set to bring stunning views to some lucky eclipse chasers.

Just two weeks after a stunning total lunar eclipse on March 13-14, 2025, skywatchers across the western Northern Hemisphere will see at least a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025.

For some observers, an eclipsed sun will appear on the eastern horizon at sunrise — if skies are clear — as the moon blocks up to 93% of the sun. Here are all the maps you need to see where the partial solar eclipse will be visible.

Remember that it's unsafe to look directly at the sun during the partial phases of a solar eclipse. At all times, you must wear solar eclipse glasses. Read our guide on how to observe the sun safely.

Entire path of visibility for the March 2025 partial solar eclipse

a map showing where the partial solar eclipse will be visible.

The global path of the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Created and annotated in Canva by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubie)

This partial solar eclipse will have a long and broad path, rising in extreme eastern North America and setting in Siberia, Russia. At least a slight partial solar eclipse will be visible from northeast North America, Greenland, Western Europe, northwest and north central Russia, northwest Africa, the Atlantic Ocean and the Arctic. South America, Asia, almost all of Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Ocean and most of North America will miss out.

The eclipse will begin at 8:50 UTC as a partially eclipsed sunrise in northeastern North America, and at 12:43 UTC, it will end as a partially eclipsed sunset in Siberia. About 814 million people will be in the path of at least some of this eclipse, but only about 44,800 will see at least a 90% partial solar eclipse, according to Timeanddate.com. For all locations, the entire event will take a little under two hours, with a peak in obscuration halfway through.

Related: What's the difference between a total solar eclipse and an annular solar eclipse?

How to read the map: Northeastern North America

map showing where the partial solar eclipse will be visible across north america.

The path of the partial solar eclipse through northeastern North America on March 29, 2025 (Image credit: Created and annotated by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubier)

The green line represents the partially eclipsed sun rising. That's the ideal place to be. From locations west of the green line but east of the orange line, the sun will rise slightly eclipsed, but the eclipse will have already peaked, with obscuration already decreasing. From the west of the orange line, no eclipse will be visible, since it will have already finished before local sunrise. From locations east of the green line but west of the orange line, the sun will rise partially eclipsed, but it will be a slighter eclipse. The partial eclipse will begin after sunrise from all locations east of that orange line.

The point of maximum eclipse — 93% — will occur close to Akulivik, an Inuit village in Nunavik, northern Quebec, Canada, 1,150 miles (1,850 kilometers) north of Montreal. The closer a location is to Akulivik, the greater the obscuration of the sun by the moon.

Path of the eclipse: Atlantic Canada

Map showing where the partial solar eclipse is visible across Canada.

The path of the partial solar eclipse through Atlantic Canada on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Created and annotated by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubier)

Parts of Atlantic Canada will arguably get the best shot at seeing a partially eclipsed sunrise, weather permitting. In St. Andrews, New Brunswick, eclipse chasers (including myself) will gather at Sky Experience II: The Rising Sun Eclipse Experience & Retreat, hoping to see an eclipsed sun rise over Passamaquoddy Bay at 7:13 a.m. ADT, with maximum eclipse (83%) at 7:18 a.m. ADT and the partial eclipse ending at 8:13 a.m. ADT.

"Solar horns" — two arcs that appear on the horizon during a sunrise eclipse — should also be visible if skies are clear. A similar scenario will occur on Grand Manan Island, to the south.

Farther east, Moncton, New Brunswick, will see an 84% eclipse; Halifax Nova Scotia, will get 82%; East Point, Prince Edward Island, will see 84%; and St. John's, Newfoundland, will see 82%.

Path of the March 2025 partial solar eclipse: U.S. and Canada

map showing the path of the partial solar eclipse and where it is visible through northeastern America.

The path of the partial solar eclipse through northeastern North America on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Created and annotated by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubie)

With the eclipse beginning at sunrise along a line that intersects the northeast U.S., coastal areas will be the best locations to watch a partially eclipsed sunrise. The eclipse will end close to sunrise, traveling from close to the northeast corner of Lake Erie through Norfolk, Virginia. That leaves Rochester with a maximum 8.6% eclipse at 7 a.m. EDT (just three minutes after sunrise) and Washington, D.C., with 1.2% at 6:59 a.m. EDT (two minutes after sunrise), while coastal locations such as Ocean City, Maryland, will see only a 7% eclipse at 6:52 a.m. EDT (three minutes after sunrise).

The farther you travel up the East Coast, the greater the spectacle will become, with the New England coast and Maine seeing the most dramatic scenes at sunrise.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Location

Percentage eclipsed

Time

Atlantic City

14

6:49 a.m. EDT

New York City

21

6:46 a.m. EDT

Nantucket

53

6:30 a.m. EDT

Boston

43

6:38 a.m. EDT

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

57

6:32 a.m. EDT

Bar Harbor, Maine

80

6:21 a.m. EDT

Path of the March 2025 partial solar eclipse: Europe

map showing the path of the partial solar eclipse through Europe on March 29, 2025.

The path of the partial solar eclipse through Europe on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Created and annotated by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubier)

This partial solar eclipse will be a less dramatic but likely more visible (and more observed) midmorning spectacle in Europe, with locations to the northwest seeing the most obscuration. The visibility line cuts through Eastern Europe, with Serbia, Romania and Ukraine experiencing tiny eclipses in their northwest regions and no eclipse to the southeast.

Spain's Canary Islands, located off the northwest coast of Africa, will get a half-decent view, with the Roque de Los Muchachos Observatory atop the Taburiente volcano in La Palma seeing a maximum 25% eclipse at 10:03 a.m. WET.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Location

Percentage eclipsed

Time

Nuuk, Greenland

87

8:53 a.m. WGT

Reykjavik, Iceland

67

11:05 a.m. GMT

Oslo, Norway

30

12:24 p.m. CET

Dublin

41

11 a.m. GMT

Cardiff, Wales

35

11 a.m. GMT

Edinburgh, Scotland

41

11:07 a.m. GMT

London

31

11:03 a.m. GMT

Paris

24

12:01 p.m. CET

Berlin

15

12:19 p.m. CET

Madrid

21

11:40 a.m. CET

Vienna

6

12:17 p.m. CET

Path of the March 2025 partial solar eclipse: Northwest Africa

map showing where the partial solar eclipse will be visible over Africa.

The path of the partial solar eclipse through northwest Africa on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Created and annotated by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubier)

Although some parts of Africa will see some of this eclipse, it's a nonevent save for the Atlantic coast of Morocco.

A tiny partial eclipse will be visible farther south, from Mauritania, Mali, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and inland Algeria and Tunisia.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Location

Percentage eclipsed

Time

Tangier, Morocco

18

10:28 a.m. WET

Rabat

16

10:24 a.m. WET

Casablanca

17

10:22 a.m

Dakhla, Western Sahara

15

9:55 a.m. WET

Path of the eclipse: Russia

map showing where the partial solar eclipse will be visible over Russia.

The path of the partial solar eclipse through Russia on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: Created and annotated by Jamie Carter using MapHub.net. Source: Esri, Maxar, GeoEye, Earthstar Geographics, CNES/Airbus DS, USDA, USGS, AeroGRID, IGN, and the GIS User Community. Eclipse path by Xavier Jubier)

This partial solar eclipse comes to an end in northwestern Russia. Murmansk, the world's largest city north of the Arctic Circle, on Kola Bay, will see a 29% eclipse at 2:45 p.m. MSK. A sunset eclipse will be possible from Khatanga, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai region of northern Siberia, where a maximum 23% eclipse will occur at 7:02 p.m. KRAT, with the sun setting eight minutes later. Khatanga is one of the northernmost inhabited localities in Russia, close to Popigai, a 60-mile-wide (100 kilometers) crater caused by an asteroid strike about 35 million years ago. Moscow will see only a 2% eclipse, at 2:49 p.m. MSK.

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Bakich, M. and Zeiler, M. (2022). Atlas of Solar Eclipses 2020-2045. https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/books/atlas-of-solar-eclipses-2020-to-2045

Jubier, X. (n.d.). Partial on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Retrieved Feb. 16, 2025, from https://bit.ly/3Qn3tZg

Time and Date. (n.d.). March 29, 2025, Partial Solar Eclipse. Feb. 16, 2025, from https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/solar/2025-march-29

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Contributing Writer

Jamie is an experienced science, technology and travel journalist and stargazer who writes about exploring the night sky, solar and lunar eclipses, moon-gazing, astro-travel, astronomy and space exploration. He is the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners, and is a senior contributor at Forbes. His special skill is turning tech-babble into plain English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about skywatching
a bright ring of light on a completely black background

Wow! Private lunar lander watches 'diamond ring' eclipse from the surface of the moon (photo)
a foil drink bag with a glowing full moon on its label sits on a lunar surface

Capri Sun takes a swing at an eclipse with limited 'Moon Punch' drink
SpaceX&#039;s Crew-10 astronaut mission for NASA launches toward the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2025.

Watch SpaceX's Crew-10 astronaut mission arrive at the ISS tonight
See more latest
Most Popular
SpaceX&#039;s Crew-10 astronaut mission for NASA launches toward the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2025.
Watch SpaceX's Crew-10 astronaut mission arrive at the ISS tonight
An illustration of a star above the horizon of a rocky world. Three orbs are small and float in the background.
4 rocky exoplanets found around Barnard's Star, one of the sun's nearest neighbors
four astronauts sit strapped into seats aboard a spacecraft as a crocheted origami crane floats in front of a window
SpaceX Crew-10 folds traits, hopes into origami crane zero-g indicator
A black Firefly Aerospace rocket launches into space on Dec. 22, 2023
Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket launching for 6th time ever soon: Watch it live
SpaceX&#039;s Crew-10 astronaut mission for NASA launches toward the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2025.
SpaceX launches relief crew for NASA's beleaguered Starliner astronauts on ISS (video)
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3' has been officially announced, but you'll have to wait a while to purge more alien scum
An image of the rock, showing where the leopard spots and poppy seeds are.
'Poppy seeds' and 'leopard spots' on Mars could hint at ancient microbial life
a time lapse of a total lunar eclipse is captured above a launch pad and a rocket waiting to lift off.
Space photo of the day: Total lunar eclipse crosses the sky above SpaceX's Crew-10 spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket
Two Headsets, one black and blue which sits at the top of the screen and the other which has golden lenses sits underneath it in front of purple rings and a starry background with the space.com logo on the left.
HTC Vive are offering big discounts on select VR headsets this March
Funny cartoon animals flee from a spooky alien being
'The Day The Earth Blew Up' is a Looney Tunes love letter to Tim Burton's 'Mars Attacks' and '50s cult sci-fi films (interview)