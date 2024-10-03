In photos: Annular solar eclipse 2024 delights with stunning 'ring of fire' display

On Oct. 2, an annular solar eclipse swept across parts of the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile and southern Argentina, putting on a dramatic display and turning the sun into a "ring of fire."

Only about 175,000 people live within the path of annularity — the 165-mile- to 206-mile-wide (265-kilometer- to 331-kilometer-wide) route along which moon covered up to about 93% of the sun's disk — making the "ring of fire" a rather rare sight to behold. Here we explore some of the best photos of the annular solar eclipse coming from skywatchers who caught a glimpse of the spectacular ring of fire as well as those who saw the moon take a "bite" out of the sun during the partial eclipse phase.

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth and casts a shadow on our planet. As the moon's orbit around Earth is slightly elliptical, sometimes the moon is closer to us (known as perigee) and sometimes it is farther away (known as apogee). An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is at apogee, meaning appears slightly smaller than usual and therefore does not fully cover the sun's disk. As such, we are left with an impressive "ring of fire."

Award-winning photographer Josh Dury traveled to Rapa Nui (Easter Island) for the annular solar eclipse and captured a truly breathtaking composite image.

A composite image of the annular solar eclipse 2024 above Rapa Nui (Easter Island). (Image credit: Josh Dury)

"I am overwhelmed to experience this eclipse with Martín Tuki, our guide and descendant of the island, and my mum. That's a wrap for 312 years," Dury told Space.com.

Josh Dury (center) enjoying the eclipse atmosphere with his photography guide Martín Tuki and his mum. (Image credit: Josh Dury)

Eclipse expert and Space.com contributor Jamie Carter also headed to Rapa Nui for the annular solar eclipse. Carter sent us some jaw-dropping close-up views of the sun during the event.

Annular solar eclipse with a "ring of fire" view from Rapa Nui (Easter Island). (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

In the partial phase, you can also make out sunspots which are dark, planet-size regions of strong magnetic fields on the surface of the sun. They can spawn eruptive disturbances such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

Partial phase of the annular solar eclipse. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

"Well, that was incredible. The tension! A cloud left the sun just 10 seconds before the Baily's beads appeared, and another appeared a minute after the ring ended. We were so lucky," Carter told Space.com.

"It felt incredible to actually see the ring, knowing I had no more than a 50-50 chance. It was so cold in the minutes before annularity," Carter added.

Photographer Jonathan Martins captured the entire sequence of the annular solar eclipse from Rapa Nui in the Pacific Ocean.

Annular solar eclipse sequence captured on Oct. 2, 2024. (Image credit: JONATHAN MARTINS/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer Juan Mabromata captured the "ring of fire" from Puerto San Julian, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

The "ring of fire" from Puerto San Julian, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2024. (Image credit: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Mabromata also captured the moment before the ring was fully complete, creating what some refer to as "devil horns." Such a dramatic scene is visible when the moon is yet to pass entirely in front of the solar disk.

The sun close to annularity, captured from Puerto San Julian, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2024. (Image credit: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images))

Of course, you should never look at the sun without adequate protection. And during the annular solar eclipse people got very creative when making their own solar viewing equipment. Here, we can see crowds gathered in Puerto San Julian, Santa Cruz province, Argentina, waiting for the event to unfold.

People watch the solar annular eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Santa Cruz province, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2024. (Image credit: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sometimes, a view of a partial solar eclipse can be almost as dramatic as the complete "ring of fire." Photographer Luis Robayo captured this striking image of the partial phase behind the Angels monument at the National Congress building in Buenos Aires on Oct. 2.

Partial solar eclipse behind the Angels monument at the National Congress building in Buenos Aires (Image credit: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Another of Robayo's partial eclipse images was photobombed by a bird.

A partial solar eclipse and bird were photographed from Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Image credit: LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

A solar eclipse can be an emotional time for those who experience the phenomenon in person. In this next photo, captured by Juan Mabromata, astronomy enthusiasts embrace each other during the annular solar eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Astronomy enthusiast embrace each other during the solar annular eclipse eclipse in Puerto San Julian, Santa Cruz province, Argentina. (Image credit: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographer Matias Baglietto captured this striking image from Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the partial eclipse phase on Oct. 2.

The moon passes the sun during an annular solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 2, 2024. (Image credit: Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Image)

Like Dury and Carter, many people flocked to Rapa Nui for this year's annular solar eclipse. In this photograph from Jonathan Martins, we can see residents and tourists waiting for the annular solar eclipse and the famous "ring of fire" phase.

Rapa Nui was a popular destination for eclipse chasers. (Image credit: JONATHAN MARTINS/AFP via Getty Images)

