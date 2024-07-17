These are the top Prime Day telescope deals I wish I was buying today

Celestron NexStar 8SE Motorized Telescope Was $1599 now $1399.99 on Amazon.

Save $200 on the best motorized telescope we rated 4.5/5 stars in our NexStar 8SE review. With an eight-inch aperture, magnification up to 180x, an easy-to-use hand controller, and stunning optics, it's perfect for viewing nearly any night sky object.

Editor's note July 17: To achieve this deal, you have to apply the $200 coupon. NexStar prices apparently fluctuate by around $100 every hour or so, so make sure it's the price we're stating above before clicking 'buy now'.