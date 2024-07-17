These are the top Prime Day telescope deals I wish I was buying today
The Best Prime Day telescope deals are so tempting I nearly bought one, but today is the last day so act fast if you want to save thousands off your next scope.
As well as celebrating our 25th Anniversary it's all hands on deck here at Space.com to find the best telescope deals on the market. We're not just focusing on Amazon, though, as many other retailers latch on to this summer sales event to slash their prices for a limited time only too.
We've been scouring the marketplace for deals on the best telescopes, best telescopes for kids, best telescopes for seeing planets and more.
Best prime day telescope deals
Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD: was $2799.00, now $2349 at Amazon.
Save $450 on an instrument that typically costs over $2,500—a substantial discount. This deal is ideal for serious astronomers (or those with deep pockets!). We certainly won't overlook a $450 saving.
Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Telescope was $395.95 now $279.64 from Amazon.
Save $80 on this budget-friendly beginner telescope, ideal for lunar and planetary views with its 4-inch (100 mm) aperture and 660mm focal length. Start observing immediately with included accessories like a built-in red flashlight, smartphone mount, steel tripod, fold-up accessory tray, finderscope, eyepieces, and more.
Celestron Astro Fi 102: Was $525.95 now $350.65 on Amazon.
Save 34%. This is a decent price scope, even more so when it's discounted to less than $350. It's very portable, so you can take it on a staycation with ease. No prior experience is needed to get going, but you'll need to follow the instructions to help you set it up.
Celestron NexStar 8SE Motorized Telescope Was $1599 now $1399.99 on Amazon.
Save $200 on the best motorized telescope we rated 4.5/5 stars in our NexStar 8SE review. With an eight-inch aperture, magnification up to 180x, an easy-to-use hand controller, and stunning optics, it's perfect for viewing nearly any night sky object.
Editor's note July 17: To achieve this deal, you have to apply the $200 coupon. NexStar prices apparently fluctuate by around $100 every hour or so, so make sure it's the price we're stating above before clicking 'buy now'.
Unistellar Odyssey: was $2,499.99 now $1799 from Best Buy
Save $700 on the latest and cheapest smart telescope from Unistellar. This telescope deal is currently cheaper than Amazon Prime Day. Automatically slew to and image over 5000 celestial objects, including 37 million stars. Our review is imminent on this telescope and we think it's a solid purchase, especially at this reduced price.
Celestron NexStar 6SE telescope: Was $1099, now $979.99 at Amazon
Save $220 on the 150mm aperture, 1500mm focal length, and Celestron's excellent build quality makes this telescope one of the best on the market. The tracking system is reliable and accurate, and this is an excellent price.
Editor's note July 17: We're seeing NexStar prices fluctuating by $100 or so, so make sure it's the price we're stating above before clicking 'buy now'.
Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ: was $479.95 now $379.95 on Amazon.
Save $100 on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130 with this discount and an additional $20 off coupon. It is an exquisite telescope for the beginner — whether they wish to get some assistance with navigating the night sky with the downloadable StarSense App or simply content with using the red-dot finder for star-hopping.
Celestron 70mm Travel Scope DX: was $109.95, now $72.89 on Amazon
Save over 30% on this bundle from Celestron and give a budding astronomer everything they need to get up and running. A good quality instrument and useful accessories will make skywatching fun for anyone new to the hobby.
Editor's note July 17: Grab the additional $10 off coupon for additional savings before checkout.
Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ was $349.95 now $263.99 at Amazon.
Save over $80 on the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ this Amazon Prime Day. This powerful telescope is perfect for beginners, allowing you to easily observe Saturn's rings, Jupiter's moons, and a variety of deep-space objects.
Editor's note July 17: Grab the $20 coupon before checkout to get this offer
