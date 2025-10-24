The supernova remnant CTB 1, also known as the Medulla Nebula.

Kentucky-based astrophotographer David Joyce has shared a glorious deep space vista revealing the fossil light of a vast supernova remnant created in the death throes of an enormous star some 10,000 years ago.

Joyce's nebula scene captures the expanding shell of the supernova remnant CTB 1 , also known as both the Garlic Nebula and the Medulla Nebula for its resemblance to both the bulbous plant and the human brain.

The bubble-like form of the Garlic Nebula lies within the Milky Way some 9,132 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia. The nebula has been observed shining in radio, X-ray and visible light, as the cloud of stellar material pushed outward by a supernova explosion 10,000 years ago comes into contact with the mass of interstellar gas beyond.

The cataclysmic explosion that spawned the supernova remnant simultaneously gave rise to a superdense pulsar , which was discovered in 2009 by NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope travelling at 2.5 million miles per hour (4 million km/h) away from the site of its birth.

"This was relatively difficult to capture from my light polluted suburban backyard under Bortle 7 skies," Joyce told Space.com in an email. "The Garlic Nebula is rather faint which is why I dedicated over 50 hours of exposure time to try to bring out more detail."

The supernova remnant CTB 1 shines in deep space. (Image credit: David Joyce)

Joyce captured the ancient light from the Medulla Nebula using an 8-inch Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope fitted with a ZWO astronomy camera augmented with a host of peripherals and filters from his home in Lexington, Kentucky over the course of seven clear nights in September earlier this year. The light data was then post-processed using astronomy software to create a spectacular nebula spacescape.

"I have wanted to image this supernova remnant since I started with astrophotography in 2020 but was never able to get it framed up just right with the equipment I had as it is so large in apparent size (almost exactly the size of a full moon) in the sky," continued Joyce. "After purchasing a new camera a couple of years ago with a larger sensor, I was finally able to get this object framed up as I had envisioned with my 8" telescope for a close up view. I just had to wait for the right time of year and conditions which all fell into place last month."

