US military launches unarmed nuclear missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base

An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 1:35 a.m. Pacific Time (0635 GMT) on Nov. 5, 2025 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

The U.S. military test launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile in a routine exercise to maintain the readiness of its nuclear arsenal.

The test flight, known as Glory Trip 254, saw an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch from Vandenberg Space Force at 1:35 a.m. Pacific Time (0635 GMT) on Wednesday (Nov. 5). Like all ICBMs, the missile briefly left Earth's atmosphere during flight.

The Minuteman III traveled 4,200 miles (6,760 kilometers) west before impacting in a designated range in the U.S. Army's Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, located in the Marshall Islands.

The test launch was overseen by the U.S. Air Force's Global Strike Command (AFGSC), and involved AFGSC personnel from the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron triggering the ICBM's launch while flying aboard a U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft using what is known as the Airborne Launch Control System (ALCS).

Officers with the squadron who oversaw the launch say the test was about much more than simply testing a missile. "GT 254 is not just a launch — it's a comprehensive assessment to verify and validate the ICBM system's ability to perform its critical mission. The data collected during the test is invaluable in ensuring the continued reliability and accuracy of the ICBM weapon system," said Lt. Col. Karrie Wray, commander of Vandenberg's 576th Flight Test Squadron, in a U.S. Space Force statement .

The U.S. military is actually phasing out the Minuteman III ICBM. By 2030, the United States' nuclear missiles will be replaced the LGM-35 Sentinel, currently being developed by Northrop Grumman. But maintaining the current inventory Minuteman III remains a "top priority" for AFGSC, according to the Space Force's statement.

"As we modernize to the Sentinel weapon system, we must continue to maintain the readiness of the existing Minuteman III fleet. GT 254 helps fulfill that commitment, ensuring its continued accuracy and reliability," said Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command.

In October, President Trump directed the U.S. Department of Defense to resume nuclear weapons testing after a 33-year pause. The last U.S. test took place in Nevada in 1992. The world's other two military superpowers, China and Russia, haven't carried out tests since 1996 and 1990, respectively (while Russia was still a part of the Soviet Union).

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are essentially rockets that are designed to fall back to Earth. They are built to fly above Earth's atmosphere before arcing back to the surface on unpowered, ballistic descents. Most ICBMs can reach distances over 3,400 miles (5,500 kilometers), and some are capable of deploying multiple independent reentry vehicles that carry nuclear warheads.

The first ICBMs appeared during the Space Race. The Soviet Union launched the world's first ICBM in 1957, the same year it launched Sputnik , the world's first satellite, into orbit using many of the same rocket technologies.