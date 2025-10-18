Physicist and author Brian Greene to host 1st Global Space Awards in London

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope photographed the VV689 system, which consists of two massive merging galaxies, giving the system a symmetrical "wing" appearance.

The cosmos is getting its own red carpet, as the inaugural Global Space Awards is debuting later this year with world-renowned physicist and science communicator Brian Greene set as the host.

The awards ceremony is a first-of-its-kind international gala recognizing excellence across the space industry. It will be held on December 5, 2025, at London's Natural History Museum. From game-changing leadership to groundbreaking science and sustainability , the Global Space Awards will honor achievements across eight categories. Nominations are open through October 20, 2025, with finalists selected by a panel of industry leaders.

"Until now, there has been no unified global platform recognizing these historic accomplishments," officials said in a statement announcing the awards gala. "The Global Space Awards were created to fill that void — shining a spotlight on the breakthroughs, technologies, and visionaries setting new benchmarks for space innovation at one iconic annual event."

The awards aim to spotlight innovation, investment and sustainability in the growing global space economy — from rocket manufacturers and satellite operators to researchers and investors advancing space technology and science. The reward categories recognize achievements across categories such as Innovation Breakthrough, Science Breakthrough, Sustainability for Space, Partnership of the Year and Space Investor of the Year.

Greene, co-founder of the World Science Festival and professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University, is best known for popularizing complex physics concepts through books like "The Elegant Universe" and "The Fabric of the Cosmos." His role as host underscores the event's broader goal: to connect the technical rigor of the space sector with storytelling that inspires a global audience.

"We're thrilled to have Brian playing such a key role in our very first Global Space Awards," Sanjeev Gordhan, steering committee member for the Global Space Awards, said in the statement. "He is one of the most prominent science communicators of the 21st century with a unique talent for making complex scientific ideas accessible and engaging. With his rare combination of cutting-edge theoretical expertise and compelling storytelling, he's the ideal host to bridge the gap between advanced science and public understanding — making him a perfect fit for this landmark event."

Gordhan, along with committee members Anna Hazlett, Andrew Robb and Hidetaka Aoki, will select the finalists for each of the eight award categories. Global nominations can be submitted online through Oct. 20.

The inaugural Global Space Awards will be held on December 5, 2025, at London's Natural History Museum. (Image credit: Global Space Awards)

The Natural History Museum’s grand setting — home to exhibits exploring the origins of life and the cosmos — provides a fitting backdrop for the awards ceremony, aimed to bring together leaders across government, private industry and academia. As nations and companies race to commercialize orbit and explore the moon and beyond, the ceremony serves as both a celebration and a catalyst, showcasing how space technologies and partnerships can shape a more connected and sustainable future on Earth.

