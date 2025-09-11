Watch the winners of the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year Award 2025 announced live online today (video)

ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2025 awards ceremony - YouTube Watch On

The winners of the ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2025 will be revealed live online on Sept. 11 and you can follow along for free thanks to a livestream hosted by the Royal Observatory Greenwich starting at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Sept. 11.

Each year, the Royal Observatory, supported by astronomy camera and accessory manufacturer ZWO, holds an open competition to celebrate the very best images of the night sky as captured by the global astrophotography community. Categories span everything from galaxies and nebulas to auroras, the sun and 'People & Space,' with winners and runners-up chosen by an international judging panel.

How to watch

The ceremony will be broadcast on the Royal Museums Greenwich YouTube channel and hosted by Royal Observatory astronomer Dr. Ed Bloomer with special guests.

Bloomer will delve into the story and inspiration behind each of the winning entries, including those of the overall winner, who will walk away with the £10,000 ($13,540) grand prize.

The winning photographs were selected from more than 5,800 spectacular entries submitted by astrophotographers hailing from over 60 countries. The best image from each category will take pride of place in a special exhibition at the National Maritime Museum in London, U.K., opening Sept. 12.

