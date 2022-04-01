How to watch SpaceX launch the private Ax-1 space station mission online

Axiom Space's private Ax-1 crew will ride a SpaceX spacecraft to the International Space Station in April 2022. They are (from left): pilot Larry Connor; Mark Pathy, mission specialist; López-Alegría , commander; and Eytan Stibbe, mission specialist.

Four people are scheduled to launch to space with Axiom Space 's debut crewed mission, and you can watch many of the events live.

Liftoff on the historic Ax-1 mission is scheduled for Wednesday (April 6) at 12:05 p.m. EDT (1605 GMT), according to Axiom Space. On board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket will be former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and paying passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe.

Axiom will start a broadcast of prelaunch activities, launch and then docking at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT). You can catch the broadcast at axiomspace.com and its social media, possibly on the SpaceX website, and here at Space.com, if possible.

NASA will also start its own broadcast at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT) on NASA Television, the NASA app, NASA social media and the agency’s website. (The agency says its coverage will "join the joint Axiom Space and SpaceX broadcast", so it's possible that the same feed will be playing at all three entities.)

We've listed some of the major milestones below so you know the key moments to watch for during the broadcasts.

Photos: The first space tourists

Friday, April 1 - 1:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT)

This virtual press conference will feature Axiom leaders as well as the astronauts who will fly aboard Ax-1. The full list of participants includes:

You can tune in to watch the conference live at 1:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Friday (April 1) here, or at the YouTube video embedded below, courtesy of Axiom Space.

Tuesday, April 5, no earlier than (NET) 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT)

Pre-launch news conference, targeted for one hour after the launch readiness review. Coverage will be provided from Axiom Space, NASA and here at Space.com if possible. Participants include:

Dana Weigel, International Space Station deputy program manager, NASA

Angela Hart, Commercial Low-Earth orbit (LEO) Program manager, NASA

Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann, operations director, Axiom Space

Benjamin Reed, senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

Launch Weather Officer, 45th Weather Squadron, U.S. Space Force

The Ax-1 crew performs microgravity training ahead of their launch. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

Wednesday, April 6

All the timings below are subject to change, depending on weather and technical factors.

The launch webcast begins at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT) at Axiom Space, and 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT) at NASA. There may be coverage from SpaceX. We will also simulcast at Space.com if possible. Launch is expected at 12:05 p.m. EDT (1605 GMT).

Assuming the launch goes on time, a post-launch media briefing is scheduled for NET 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT) with the following participants. Coverage will be available at Axiom Space, NASA and here at Space.com if possible. Participants include:

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for space operations, NASA

Dana Weigel, International Space Station deputy program manager, NASA

Angela Hart, Commercial LEO Program manager, NASA

Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann, operations director, Axiom Space

Benjamin Reed, senior director, Human Spaceflight Programs, SpaceX

TBD – In-Flight Event

Axiom Space may run an in-flight event sometime after launch, but exact timing is not yet available. If it runs, we will simulcast here at Space.com if possible. This is what Axiom says about the event:

"Pending crew schedule and ground station coverage, Michael López-Alegría, Axiom Space vice-president and Ax-1 commander, will participate in an in-flight event from the Dragon spacecraft."

If the webcast does not run, Axiom will instead pivot to the next coverage opportunity, which is roughly two hours before the Dragon docks with the ISS.

Friday, April 8

Coverage of these events will be available at Axiom Space, NASA and here at Space.com if possible. All timings are approximate and subject to change, depending on how the mission is going.

1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) – Webcast resumes and docking coverage begins.

2:45 a.m. EDT (0745 GMT) – Docking.

5 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) – Hatch opening and crew arrival ceremony.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook.