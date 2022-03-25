Ax-1 private mission to space station: Live updates

Live

The four members of the Axiom Space Ax-1 crew: Michael Lopez-Alegria, former NASA astronaut, Axiom Space vice president and Ax-1 commander; Larry Connor, U.S. real estate entrepreneur and Ax-1 pilot; Mark Pathy, Canadian investor and philanthropist; and Eytan Stibbe, Israeli businessman and fighter pilot.
On April 3, 2022, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space will make history with the launch of Ax-1, the first all-private mission to the International Space Station. 

Ax-1 will send four private space travelers on a 10-day trip to the station to conduct science and push commercial spaceflight forward. They will fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket. Its crew includes former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and paying passengers  Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. See our full coverage of the Ax-1 mission below. 

Ax-1 mission clears flight readiness review

NASA, SpaceX and Axiom Space have completed a day-long flight readiness review meeting today, March 25, for the planned Axiom Mission (Ax-1) to the International Space Station set to launch no earlier than April 3, 2022. 

The mission, which will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, will carry four private astronauts to the space station for the first time. It is the first all-private mission to the station in its over 20-year history. 

Ax-1 will launch former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and paying passengers  Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe. López-Alegría will command the flight. The space travelers will spend 10 days in space and plan to perform a series of science experiments and studies on the space station while also enjoying the commercial spaceflight experience. 

"During the 10-day mission, the crew will spend eight days on the International Space Station conducting scientific research, outreach, and commercial activities," NASA officials said in a statement.

NASA will hold a press teleconference tonight at 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) to discuss plans for the Ax-1 mission. You can listen in on the mission live here.

Speaking during tonight's press conference will be:

  • Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate
  • Dana Weigel, deputy manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program
  • Angela Hart, program manager, NASA’s Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Program
  • Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space
  • Derek Hassmann, operations director, Axiom Space
  • William Gerstenmaier, vice president, Build and Flight Reliability, SpaceX