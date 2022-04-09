SpaceX Dragon carrying private Ax-1 astronauts docks at International Space Station

The groundbreaking Ax-1 mission has arrived at its off-Earth destination.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the four Ax-1 mission astronauts docked with the International Space Station (ISS) at 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 GMT) today (April 9), ending an orbital chase that began Friday morning (April 8) with a launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket . The docking was delayed about 44 minutes due to a video issue on the station, but everything went smoothly.

"I hope you enjoyed the extra half-orbit in Dragon, or at least found it memorable," SpaceX flight controllers said after docking.

"We're happy to be here, even through we're a bit late," said Ax-1 mission commander Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut and station commander. "Looking forward to the next chapter. Thanks for all the great work." He and his crew rode SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour to the station.

Ax-1, which was organized by the Houston-based company Axiom Space, is the first-ever fully private crewed mission to the space station. In addition to López-Alegría, the Ax-1crew includes Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe, each of whom reportedly paid around $55 million for the trip.

During the Ax-1 crew's docking approach, cameras on the space station captured stunning views of the spacecraft during an orbital sunrise, as well as with a half moon in the distance.

Image 1 of 2 SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour carrying the Ax-1 crew closes in on the International Space Station during an orbital sunrise during docking operations on April 9, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV) Image 2 of 2 SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with the Ax-1 crew is seen with the moon in the background during docking approach operations on April 9, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV)

Space tourists have been to the ISS before, but never like this: All previous paying customers got there aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft commanded by cosmonauts employed by Roscosmos, the Russian federal space agency.

López-Alegría disputes the characterization of Connor, Pathy and Stibbe as "space tourists," by the way, stressing that the trio has trained hard for the mission and will carry out a variety of meaningful science work during their eight days aboard the ISS.

Earlier Saturday, López-Alegría said the crew hasn't stopped smiling since liftoff.

"I think there are smiles that are still being worn by the crew this morning," he said.

The crew spent their first day in space adapting to the weightless environment, and they found some surprises.

"I tried to eat a muffin this morning," Connor said. "That did not turn out as expected."

The Ax-1 crewmates haven't entered the orbiting lab yet; the hatches between the Dragon and the ISS are scheduled to open about two hours after docking.

Ax-1 will be just the beginning for Axiom Space, if all goes according to plan. The company has booked several other crewed flights to the ISS with SpaceX , and it aims to begin launching modules to the orbiting lab in late 2024. These modules will eventually detach from the ISS, becoming a free-flying commercial space station in low Earth orbit.

Ax-1 isn't the first all-private crewed orbital mission of any type. That distinction goes to Inspiration4 , a four-person flight funded and commanded by tech billionaire Jared Isaacman. He and his crewmates orbited Earth for nearly three days in September 2021 aboard a Dragon capsule, which never met up with the ISS.