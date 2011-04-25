Photos: The First Space Tourists

Space Tourist Pioneer: Dennis Tito

Space Adventures

American businessman Dennis Tito, the world’s first orbital space tourist, is seen training for his historic 2001 flight to the International Space Station. Tito launched in April 2001 aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft thanks to a $20 million deal brokered by the Virginia-based firm Space Adventures.

Soyuz Rocket Launch

Space Adventures

The Russian Soyuz rocket launches from the Baikonour Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Each of Space Adventures' spaceflight participants launched aboard a Soyuz rocket.

Mark Shuttleworth: Thumbs Up

Space Adventures

South African businessman Mark Shuttleworth gives a hearty thumbs up sign during preparations for his 2002 trip to the International Space Station, making him the second space tourist.

Millionaire Space Tourist Wants to Go Back

Space Adventures

American entrepreneur Greg Olsen floats in weightlessness during a zero-gravity training flight for his 2005 space tourist mission to the International Space Station.

3rd Space Tourist: Greg Olsen in Croatia

ZNANOST

U.S. entrepreneur Greg Olsen, the world's third space tourist, speaks at the Human Presence in Space Summit in Split, Croatia in August 2007.

The First Female Space Tourist

Space Adventures

Ansari X Prize backer Anousheh Ansari gets a push during weightless training aboard a modified aircraft. She flew to the ISS on Sept. 18, 2006 - the world's first female private spaceflyer.

Anousheh Ansari Honored with Portraits by Peter Max

SPACE.com

Portrait of Anousheh Ansari by artist Peter Max.

Billionaire Takes Second Trip to Space

Space Adventures.

Space tourist Charles Simonyi trains for weightless flight.

Circus Billionaire Says Space Trip Worth Every Penny

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Spaceflight Participant Guy Laliberté is in the foreground as the entire crew onboard the International Space Station (ISS) is seen on a screen in the Mission Control Center Moscow in Korolev, Russia shortly after the successful docking of the Soyuz TMA-16 spacecraft with the International Space Station Oct. 2.

Former Astronaut's Son Signs on as Space Tourist

American computer game developer Richard Garriott floated in weightlessness inside a Russian Sokol spacesuit during an airplane ride to celebrate the release of his game 'Tabula Rasa.'

Space Tourist Settles in Aboard Station

Space Adventures.

Space tourist Richard Garriott poses for a photograph while storing a protein crystal growth experiment during his October 2008 flight to the International Space Station.