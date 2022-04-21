Private Ax-1 mission to stay at ISS until Saturday, pushing next SpaceX astronaut launch to April 26

The new departure date pushes the launch of SpaceX's Crew-4 astronaut mission back by at least three days.

The four private astronauts of the Axiom Space Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station wave to students at Space Center Houston during a video call on April 13, 2022. They are (from left): Ax-1 pilot Larry Connor; commander and former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría; Canadian entrepreneur Mark Pathy; and Israeli entrepeneur Eytan Stibbe. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

The private Ax-1 astronaut mission will now depart the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday night (April 23), if all goes according to plan.

The four-person Ax-1 was originally supposed to leave on Tuesday (April 19) after a 10-day stay aboard the orbiting lab. But forecasts of bad weather in the mission's splashdown zone off the coast of Florida nixed that plan, forcing mission team members to reassess. 

It's taken a few days, but a new schedule is now in place: Ax-1's SpaceX Dragon capsule will undock from the ISS on Saturday at 8:35 p.m. EDT (0035 GMT on April 24) and splash down on Sunday (April 24) at about 1:46 p.m. EDT (1746 GMT), weather permitting, NASA officials said.

"The decision was made based on the best weather for splashdown of the first private astronaut mission to visit the International Space Station and the return trajectory required to bring the crew and the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft back to Earth safely," agency officials wrote in an update on Wednesday night (April 20).

"Teams will continue to monitor weather at the splashdown sites prior to undocking to ensure conditions are acceptable for a safe recovery of the Ax-1 astronauts and Dragon spacecraft," they added, stressing that there are enough supplies to support the Ax-1 crewmembers and the other seven astronauts currently aboard the station.

Ax-1 was organized by the Houston company Axiom Space and is being flown by SpaceX. The mission is commanded by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría, who now serves as Axiom's vice president of business development. The other three crewmembers are paying customers — American Larry Connor, Canadian Mark Pathy and Israeli Eytan Stibbe.

The new Ax-1 departure plan affects another SpaceX mission — Crew-4, which will deliver three NASA astronauts and a European Space Agency spaceflyer to the ISS for a lengthy stay. Crew-4 had been slated to launch on Saturday, but that's not in the cards anymore; the mission will use the ISS docking port currently occupied by Ax-1, and NASA officials have said they want to leave a two-day window between Ax-1's splashdown and Crew-4's liftoff, to allow for data analysis and other preparations.

"The earliest potential launch opportunity for the Crew-4 mission is 4:15 a.m. [EDT] Tuesday, April 26, with additional opportunities Wednesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 28," NASA officials wrote in Wednesday's update. "These launch opportunities are undergoing a more detailed program review to ensure they align with integrated operational timelines."

