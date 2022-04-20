See amazing photos of SpaceX's Ax-1 private astronaut launch and mission
On Apr. 8, 2022, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space made history with the launch of Ax-1, the first all-private mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX launched the four-person crew on a 10-day mission to space, which included an 8-day stay aboard the space station. The crew was commanded by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and additionally included pilot Larry Connor, mission specialist Mark Pathy and mission specialist Eytan Stibbe. The crew lauched onboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.
The mission is commanded by López-Alegría, who is both a former NASA astronaut and current Axiom employee, and he did not pay for his seat. However, the three other passengers on the private flight reportedly paid a collective $55 million for the trip.
Check out some impressive photos from the Ax-1 mission above by clicking on the arrows above to scroll through the gallery.
The SpaceX Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket during the rollout to Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Apr. 5, 2022. SpaceX posted photos of the rollout on Twitter.
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour is the first private spacecraft to take humans to the ISS. Private citizens have visited the station before, but they've always flown alongside government astronauts — specifically, employees of Roscosmos, Russia's federal space agency. Ax-1 will therefore blaze a new trail.
Another look at the SpaceX Dragon capsule and Falcon 9 rocket during the rollout to Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Apr. 5, 2022. SpaceX posted photos of the rollout on Twitter.
A view of the Ax-1 Falcon 9 and Dragon capsule (left) on KSC's Launch Pad 39A. Next door on Launch Pad 39B is the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule that will fly NASA's Artemis 1 mission.
The Ax-1 crew during a launch dress rehearsal, from left: Mark Pathy, Larry Connor, Michael Lopez-Alegria and Eytan Stibbe. Ax-1 is commanded by Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut and current Axiom employee. He's joined by three Axiom customers — Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe, each of whom reportedly paid about $55 million for the trip.
Pilot Larry Connor borrowed several items from the Armstrong Air & Space Museum to take with him on the Ax-1 mission. The items include an Armstrong Air & Space Museum patch, a campaign button from John Glenn's run for the U.S. Senate and a segment of golden Kapton foil from the exterior of the Apollo 11 command module "Columbia" that flew to the moon.
The Ax-1 mission on KSC's Launch Pad 39A on Apr. 8, 2022, with just under one hour to launch. The SpaceX Dragon capsule sits atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
The Ax-1 mission on KSC's Launch Pad 39A on Apr. 8, 2022, with just under 12 minutes to launch. The SpaceX Dragon capsule sits atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
The Ax-1 crew remains atop the Falcon 9 rockets as it continues to fuel up six minutes prior to launch. The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour is the first private spacecraft to take humans to the ISS.
The Ax-1 mission launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on April 8, 2022. SpaceX and Axiom Space made history with the launch of Ax-1, the first all-private mission to the International Space Station.
After the launch, astronauts entered a 10-hour rest period before beginning docking procedures with the International Space Station.
On Apr. 9, 2022, SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour carrying the Ax-1 private astronaut crew for Axiom Space successfully docks at the International Space Station at 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 GMT).
The docking was delayed about 44 minutes due to a video issue on the station, but everything went smoothly.
"I hope you enjoyed the extra half-orbit in Dragon or at least found it memorable," SpaceX flight controllers said after docking.
