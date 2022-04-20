Axiom Space's private Ax-1 crew will ride a SpaceX spacecraft to the International Space Station in April 2022. They are (from left): pilot Larry Connor, mission specialist Mark Pathy, commander Michael López-Alegría and mission specialist Eytan Stibbe. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

On Apr. 8, 2022, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space made history with the launch of Ax-1 , the first all-private mission to the International Space Station .

SpaceX launched the four-person crew on a 10-day mission to space, which included an 8-day stay aboard the space station. The crew was commanded by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and additionally included pilot Larry Connor, mission specialist Mark Pathy and mission specialist Eytan Stibbe. The crew lauched onboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour from NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.

The mission is commanded by López-Alegría, who is both a former NASA astronaut and current Axiom employee, and he did not pay for his seat. However, the three other passengers on the private flight reportedly paid a collective $55 million for the trip.

