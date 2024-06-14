The Unistellar eVscope 2 is $1160 off ahead of Prime Day

The Unistellar eVscope 2 is a seriously impressive smart telescope and now it's over $1160 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It's suitable for both beginners and veteran astronomers and now, it's Amazon's lowest-ever price. Stock is running a little low, so you'll have to act soon to grab this deal.

Save $1160 on the Unistellar eVscope 2 when you get it on Amazon.

In our Unistellar eVscope 2 review, we found that it has an effortlessly simple setup, a stunning design, a Nikon eyepiece and it works in tandem with an app that's well-designed and user-friendly. The telescope is controlled solely through the app and it can suggest but also navigate its way across the night sky to show you visible targets based on time and your location. This might not be for those who don't want the help of technology but otherwise, this is a serious bit of kit and now, it's more affordable than ever when you get it on Amazon.

Unistellar eVscope 2 Smart Telescope was $4899 now $3739 at Amazon. Save $1160 and get Amazon's lowest-ever price on a seriously good smart telescope, that we rate very highly. Key specs include a 114mm aperture, 450mm focal length, a useful optical magnification of 50x (150x digital). It's controlled through an app

The Unistellar eVscope 2 boasts some great specs and not just the saving of over $1160. It features a 114mm aperture and 450mm focal length, which helps with a wider field of view. It also features a 7.7MP image sensor and a Nikon eyepiece, to allow for great views. A sturdy and stable tripod is also included.

As mentioned, it's controlled via the Unistellar app, where you can also take astrophotographs. Astrophotos are saved with a stamp for essential info and the app itself can locate and control the Go-To system in the telescope to pinpoint visible night sky targets. It's a great option for budding astrophotographers as well as budding astronomers and any veterans that want an easy and immersive stargazing experience.

Key Specs: 114 mm aperture, 450 mm focal length, Nikon eyepiece, 7.7MP image sensor, the app is smooth and easy to use, a useful digital magnification of up to 150x, it's a 9 kg reflector telescope.

Consensus: If you've got the budget, make use of this discount. It's an impressive bit of astronomy gear that will stretch most budgets but will offer a fun and easy stargazing session and deliver results (whether you want to view the cosmos or take astrophotos).

Buy if: Your budget stretches this far and you like using technology in your astronomy sessions.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, or you're a purist who likes to locate and track night sky targets manually, without technology.

