Darth Jar Jar? This 'Lego Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy' trailer imagines an odd, twisted universe (video)

It's truly a wonder that this miraculous mashup of "Star Wars" proportions has never been properly executed in any of the many media arms this omnipotent franchise occupies, but leave it to Lego to tackle the task. Let the mixing and matching begin!

Last Friday, at the the D23 fan event in Southern California, a new trailer for "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" was revealed that doubles down on the crazy concept of an alternate "Star Wars" universe inhabited by a strange jumble of familiar creatures, spaceships, and planets.

The Disney Plus show comes amid a flurry of amazing new Star Wars Lego sets for fans to enjoy.

Coming to Disney Plus on Sept. 13 from executive producers and showrunners Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit ("Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"), "Rebuild the Galaxy" arrives as a "four-piece" miniseries that definitely services the dreams of hardcore "Star Wars" fans for a wild "What If?" storyline. But it also carries with it the clever humor, fun Easter eggs, and imaginative edge that all the Lego "Star Wars" projects contain.

Here's the official synopsis:

"In 'Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy,' the entire 'Star Wars' Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together."

Rebel AT-AT walkers on the march in "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" (Image credit: Disney+)

Geonosian Jedi? Darth Jar Jar? Ewok bounty hunters? Rebel AT-ATs? The Dark Falcon? Nothing is sacred in this weird mixed up world of infinite space/time possibilities.

"It's hard to believe that it's been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group began," executive producer James Waugh told StarWars.com. "In that time, LEGO 'Star Wars' has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy's elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It's with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I've had the fortune of working with, we've mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things 'Star Wars,' LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together."

Besides Matarazzo, "Rebuild the Galaxy" showcases the vocal magic of Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), and THE Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

"The opportunity to work with LEGO and Lucasfilm to rebuild the galaxy has been a dream come true," add Hernandez and Samit. "We've been collecting LEGO 'Star Wars' sets for twenty-five years, and we have approached this project with a fan's enthusiasm, crafting this story quite literally brick by brick. For new fans, this will be an exciting place to enter the world of LEGO 'Star Wars,' and for lifelong fans, you're going to see some things that you never thought possible."

Ahmed Best voices Darth Jar Jar in "Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" (Image credit: Disney+)

"Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" is executive produced by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, and Keith Malone. Chris Buckley is series director with producers Daniel Cavey & Dan Langlois.