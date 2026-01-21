'Legends of Tomorrow' at 10: Celebrating DC's scrappy version of 'Back to the Future'

In 2016, DC gave the spotlight to the misfits, the outsiders, the rebels – and the fans ate it up. No, this isn't about David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" or Jared Leto's method acting as a turkey with gang tattoos; this is about the most underrated part of the Arrowverse: "Legends of Tomorrow."

Truthfully, the premise didn't exactly inspire anyone when it was first announced. Airing on Jan. 21, 2016, the show takes lesser-used characters from other Arrowverse series and chucks the benchwarmers together for a time-travel adventure where they cross space and time to battle bad guys like Vandal Savage (Casper Crump). Hooray for surplus heroes!

This show definitely had the stench of one-season-and-done all over it, and it didn't help that the first season received apathetic reviews, as critics dished out a 65% approval rating while the audience was less kind with 58% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Fortunately, the charisma of the show's stars – such as Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, and Dominic Purcell – work overtime to compensate for the noticeable shortcomings, keeping the viewers invested in what's on screen even as the series stumbles through an initial and very public identity crisis. "Legends of Tomorrow" takes its time to find its feet, struggling to figure out if it's meant to be more serious like "Arrow" or bashfully endearing like "The Flash." However, it finally settles on what fans appreciate it as: DC's playful version of "Back to the Future."

There's no budget for a wheel-spinning DeLorean , though, as the team travels in the distinctively less stylish Waverider, which gives PlayStation 1 "Wipeout" vibes whenever it appears on screen. That's par for the course here, really, as the Arrowverse shows never had massive money behind them, usually blowing the budget on episodes featuring King Shark or Gorilla Grodd, then having Barry Allen "losing" his powers for the rest of the season. However, "Legends of Tomorrow" somehow spins the low-budget approach to its own benefit. The campy effects add to the series' charm and candour, forcing the adventures to be more intimate and contained, rather than turning into a CGI roller coaster ride out of James Cameron's wildest dreams.

While "Legends" could never compete with the visual vibrancy of "Game of Thrones" or the digital detail of "The Mandalorian," the superhero series makes the likes of Ancient Egypt and 1970s London come to life through creative costumes, efficiently designed sets, and hammy setups. It's reminiscent of early "Doctor Who" and "Star Trek" episodes, where practicality and imagination shook hands with an understanding that it's up to the audience to suspend their disbelief if they want the full experience.

Viewers who let go of any expectations weren't let down in the end, especially if they appreciate the show for what it is rather than what it could be. "Legends of Tomorrow" values fun above everything else, taking us on a joyride through the ages and the different corners of the DC Universe that might have never been explored on screen otherwise. Did it always make sense? Absolutely not. Could it have been better in places? For sure. Yet, you can't deny that the show commits to the goofiness and goes full throttle around every wacky bend. Doc Brown and Marty McFly would be so proud of what Greg Berlanti and company built here.

While on the topic of unconfined joy, let's not forget that "Legends" is solely responsible for the rise of the cute and cuddly Beebo . Only those who have watched the show understand the importance and influence of the Blue God, who became an undisputed highlight of weekly television. Marvel can keep that monosyllable hunk of wood known as Groot, because all that anyone needs in their life is more Beebo. If James Gunn is serious about the success of this all-new DC Universe and providing the ultimate fan service, he better find a place for this character. More Beebs, less members of the Gunn family on screen. Please.

What "Legends of Tomorrow" also does phenomenally well is to give second chances to characters done dirty in the past. Remember the "Jonah Hex" movie starring Josh Brolin? No, of course you don't, no one does. Thankfully, DC's resident gunslinger received a rebirth thanks to a straight-shootin' performance from Johnathon Schaech, who doesn't miss when he shows up in an episode. Matt Ryan's John Constantine also entered the last chance saloon after the cancellation of his solo series, but his portrayal of the Hellblazer – more akin to his comic book counterpart than Keanu Reeves' version – lived on longer because of his magical time as part of the Legends.

Despite the low expectations and a show consisting largely of B-list characters, "Legends of Tomorrow" lasted seven solid seasons. That's more than any Arrowverse show, except for "Arrow" and "The Flash." It's also the same number of seasons as "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and more than any Marvel series released after 2016. Simply put, it's a phenomenal achievement that should be shouted from the rooftops.

So, what was the secret to the show's success? According to Caity Lotz, it all comes back to what's been mentioned before: the fun factor. "The fans embrace our weirdness," she told ComicBook.com . "It's good to know when we're just having fun, and we're playing, people are into it. And I think the fact that we don't take everything too seriously is really what makes it so fun."

But isn't that what all this stuff should be in the first place? By committing to every absurdity and possibility, "Legends of Tomorrow" counteracts the corporate-sanitized version of superhero productions today. It's the very definition of letting your hair down and going with the flow. Maybe it's time that everyone takes a page out of the Legends' book and goes back to the past to discover that rebellious spirit – and Beebo – again.

"Legends of Tomorrow" is available to watch on Amazon, Apple TV, and other streaming services in the US and UK.