Save a massive 36% on the Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber
With a huge 36% off, you can grab an unbeatable Star Wars deal on this feature-packed lightsaber, now it's lowest price in months.
Amazon has dropped the Star Wars: Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber to its lowest price in months. It's now available for under $160, and with a score of four stars out of five, it's worthy of a place in our best lightsabers guide.
Patience you must have my young Padawan. Get 36% off the Star Wars Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber at Amazon.
With a launch price of $249.99, the Star Wars: Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber is a well-constructed lightsaber that's more akin to an actual prop than a toy. Unfortunately, Force FX Elite Lightsabers aren't quite sturdy enough to be dueling quality, but they can handle being used in light combat as long as they don't get bashed too hard.
Save $91 on this impressive Star Wars: Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsabre. We rated it as our best Yoda model in our best lightsabers buying guide and it's now at its lowest price in months. The lightsaber is powered by LED lights and features numerous sound effects and comes with a display stand.
Note: You can apply the coupon to save a further 5%.
The Star Wars: Black Series Yoda Force FX Elite Lightsaber's blade is removable and the full lightsaber can be mounted on a stand which comes with the package. The blade itself has an accurate activation sound as light extends to its tip. Numerous impressive light and noise effects are automatically emitted when the lightsaber is swung.
By using the switch and buttons on the hilt, would-be Yodas also have access to additional sound effects including battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode
This lightsaber is a great option for Yoda fans, Star Wars collectors, or kids who are restrained enough not to bash it to bits. Power-wise, this lightsaber includes a non-replaceable rechargeable battery.
Key features: Movement and button-activated light effects, authentic movie sounds, display stand.
Product launched: April 2023.
Price history: Costing $249.99 at launch, this lightsaber is now 36% cheaper. Prices began to fall not long after release, leveling out at $190 throughout last year. The current $159.21 price is its lowest regular price ever.
Price comparison: Best Buy: $249.99
✅ Buy it if: You want a good-looking, reasonably robust lightsaber that's got some really cool light and sound effects.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want a Yoda replica lightsaber that's sturdy enough for full-blown battling.
