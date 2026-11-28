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A look back at the nods to NASA, astronauts and spaceflight in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, leading up to this year's 100th procession.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is sure to be a blast, but it is a bit light on "space."

According to previews provided by the department store chain, the founder of the New York City holiday celebration, space fans turning up or tuning in to catch sight of an astronaut or other nod to NASA will have only a returning rocket to look forward to on Saturday (Nov. 28). (The parade has been postponed two days from Thursday, Nov. 26, due to bad weather.) Not that Macy's (or the space agency) has hinted about anything cosmic planned for the 100th parade; it's only that the event has had a long history of celebrating space exploration with its floats and balloons.

"For our 100th parade, we're creating a celebration of unprecedented scale and will deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving for millions across the country," said Sharon Otterman, Macy's chief marketing officer, in a statement .

First held in 1924 for Macy's colleagues, their friends and families, the Thanksgiving Day Parade has been held every year with the exception of a three-year break during World War II. Spanning longer than the dawn of the Space Age, the space race and NASA's entire 68-year history, the celebration has integrated space themes into its displays, even before the first rocket flew beyond Earth's atmosphere .

Weighty weightless man

The earliest space-themed feature of the parade may have been the "Space Ship," a float that made its first appearance in the 19th procession in 1945 and in various configurations — with and without astronauts and planets — appeared on and off through 1962.

Perhaps more memorable, though, and certainly much larger, was the "Spaceman" (or, more appropriately, "The Giant Spaceman").

The 70-foot-long (21-meter) helium balloon made its debut in 1952, nine years before the Soviet Union's Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Described by Macy's as an "artist's conception of a visitor from another planet," the humanoid figure had a black spacesuit , a silver helmet and boots, a jet propulsion backpack and a black rocket gun.

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Once the heaviest balloon in the parade, the "Spaceman" was created by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company years before anyone had entered space. (Image credit: Macy's)

Ironically, for a figure garbed for the weightless environment of space, the Spaceman was for a long time the parade's heaviest giant balloon. At 600 pounds (272 kilograms), it was only tied by the Pink Panther in 1988 and then exceeded two years later by Bart Simpson.

The rubber Spaceman was created by Goodyear Tire, the same company that contributed hardware to NASA's Apollo program , including the wire mesh non-pneumatic tires for the lunar roving vehicle.

The Spaceman survived being torn when it was caught with a lamppost in 1955, and a helium shortage resulting in it and other balloons being filled with air and held up by cranes in 1958. It was retired after its seventh appearance in 1959, and ultimately was destroyed.

'The First Men on the Moon'

Five years before Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong , Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were heralded by a New York ticker-tape parade, the 38th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade included its own salute to "The First Men in the Moon."

Rather than honoring the crew of NASA's Columbia command module, the float featured a lunar landscape out of the 1964 Columbia Pictures' sci-fi film. Based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same title, the movie starred Edward Judd, Martha Hyer and Lionel Jeffries. The float recreated the moon 's surface as imagined for the movie, complete with craters, caves and a landing pod.

"The First Men on the Moon" float in the 1964 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was a promotion for the Columbia Pictures movie. (Image credit: Macy's)

'The World-Famous Astronaut'

NBC kicked off its broadcast of the 43rd annual parade by having its hosts — Lorne Greene, Betty White and Joe Garagiola — exit a replica space capsule. But it was another nod to the Apollo 11 moon landing in the 1969 celebration that continued an emerging Thanksgiving Day tradition.

For only the second time in the parade, Snoopy adopted his "World Famous Astronaut" alter ego as a giant balloon.

Goodyear modified Snoopy's previous aviator appearance to become the first beagle on the moon, as depicted in Charles Schulz's "Peanuts" comic strip and its spinoff pocket doll. Astronaut Snoopy was also inspired by the character's new role as NASA's safety mascot, promoting due diligence while working on sending crews to the moon.

Snoopy’s first stint as an astronaut in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was in 1968, the same year that astronauts flew to lunar orbit for the first time. (Image credit: Peanuts Worldwide)

The first Astronaut Snoopy balloon made annual appearances through 1977. In 2019, 50 years after the Apollo 11 mission, a new balloon sporting a NASA logo -adorned bright orange spacesuit debuted for a four-year run. The new look coincided with Snoopy's new mission at the space agency; in addition to continuing as a safety mascot, the character and the entire "Peanuts" gang were recruited to promote NASA's STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) educational outreach activities and its Artemis program flights to the moon and Mars .

Both astronaut variants have contributed to Snoopy appearing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade more than any other character. (For the 100th parade, Snoopy appears as "Joe Cool" alongside his little yellow bird friend Woodstock.)

Actual astronauts

Beyond floats and balloons, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is known for its marching bands, Broadway dance performances, top-of-the-chart singers and celebrity appearances. Falling into that latter category, some real-life astronauts have appeared in the parade.

Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi, both veterans of space shuttle missions, appeared with the new Astronaut Snoopy balloon and the "Peanuts" float in the 2019 parade.

Those watching the parade on NBC saw two more NASA astronauts join in. Jessica Meir and Christina Koch were shown aboard the International Space Station in a pre-recorded video.

"Join us next for Artemis, NASA's plan to land the first woman and next man on the moon, and then onto Mars," said Meir. Seven years later, in April of this year, Koch became the first woman in history to fly by the moon on NASA's Artemis II mission.

Even more space

Although astronaut Nicole Stott did not walk in the parade, a campaign that she helped launch in a TV commercial inspired the appearance of a larger-than-life space traveler.

The "Her Future Is STEM-Sational" float presented by Olay featured a woman in a spacesuit who, if she could stand, would need a rocket about the same size as the tallest skyscraper in New York City to reach space. The float debuted in 2020 and ran for two more years.

In 2018, Macy's created "Sunny the Snowpal," an astronaut snowman that appeared as both a giant balloon and as the star of the New York flagship store's window displays.