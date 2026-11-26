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From Saturn's magnificent rings to the waning gibbous moon, here's how to turn your Thanksgiving celebrations into a family skywatching adventure.

If your household is like most American families, then on Thursday you likely will all be sitting down with family and friends for a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner during the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

Then as darkness falls, some will probably migrate into the living room to catch some football or other holiday fare on television. But if you have a large gathering of family and friends at your home — and if your skies are mainly clear — why not invite everyone outside to gaze at the evening sky?

If you have binoculars, or better yet, a telescope, you just might end up turning this into a memorable family tradition of its own.

First, the "Lord of the Rings" . . .

If I may paraphrase the mysterious voice from the 1989 movie, "Field of Dreams": "If you set up your telescope, they will come." And you'll get a big kick out of your Turkey Day guests uttering all the "oohs" and "ahs" or exclamations of "Wow!" with just one peek through the eyepiece.

As darkness falls, Saturn will glow at first magnitude, shining with a sedate, yellow-white light and appearing noticeably brighter than the star Fomalhaut, about 40 degrees (the equivalent of four fist-widths) to its lower right.

Its famous ring system is now tilted only about six degrees toward Earth but may be visible with steadied (or image-stabilized) high-power binoculars or through the eyepiece of a telescope magnifying over 30-power. The rings will seem to glow with an inner light and for those who have never had the pleasure of seeing them for themselves, that first view always elicits astonishment; kids especially most often will say: "Awesome!" or "No way!" I've even had people accuse me of using a slide of Saturn, to which I, of course, reply with, "No . . . that's the real thing."

Saturn will shine high in the southern sky on Nov. 26. (Image credit: Starry Night Pro 8)

. . . and later, the moon

Then, along about 6:25 p.m. local time, the waning gibbous moon, 2½ days past full phase and 91% illuminated, will begin to emerge from beyond the east-northeast horizon. Give it another hour and it will stand about 10 degrees above the horizon — equal to the width of your clenched fist held at arm's length. By then, the moon will be in a better position for evening study.

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Location of the moon at approximately 9p.m. on Thanksgiving. Local moonrise and moonset times will vary depending on your location. (Image credit: Starry Night Pro 8)

Even in binoculars, the moon is a striking sight to see. It's such a special object because it doesn't matter whether you live in a rural area or in the middle of a brightly lit city, for the moon can always be readily observed. It always looks spectacular whether you're using binoculars or a telescope. It never looks precisely the same no matter how often you view it and can be observed even on hazy or partially cloud-covered nights.

Pay particular attention to the line of darkness — called the terminator — features near that border stand out in bold relief; the shadows become stronger and details are more easily seen. Take note on this night of the circular dark area, bisected by the terminator: Mare Crisium — the "Sea of Crises." Immediately bordering above it is a 50-mile (80 km)-wide ring of very rugged mountains, rising as high as 14,400 feet (4,389 meters), which now resembles a huge crater partially in shadow when the sun is low.

A bonus: A view of the International Space Station

Probably the one object that your Thanksgiving guests will want to see is the biggest and brightest of all the man-made objects orbiting the Earth: the International Space Station (ISS). Except for those living across the southern US, for most everywhere else, the ISS will be making visible passes on Thanksgiving evening.



Circling the Earth at an average altitude of 260 miles (420 km) and at a speed of 17,500 mph (28,200 kph), it can appear to move as fast as a high-flying jet airliner, sometimes taking as much as six or seven minutes to cross the sky. It can easily be confused with aircraft lights. Nominally, it appears white with a slight yellow tinge and at its very brightest it can sometimes appear to shine as bright as magnitude -5.6, which is twice as bright as the planet Venus!



So, what is the viewing schedule on Thanksgiving for your hometown? You can easily find out by visiting one of three popular websites:

Spot the Station

This site will tell you when and where to sight the ISS. All you need do is type in your city or town, then click on the map pinpoint to get all the details. You can even sign up to get email or text alerts when the space station is flying over.

Chris Peat's Heavens Above

This site will not only provide you with sighting information for the ISS, but also for many other satellites as well. You must first register and then you can input your location to generate a sighting schedule.

Live Real-Time Satellite Tracking

Like Heavens Above, you can get sighting information for the ISS and other satellites. Once you log on this site will automatically provide details based on your IP address ... or you can set a "custom" location.

Here at Space.com, we like to wish a very happy and safe Thanksgiving to all, and of course, clear skies!