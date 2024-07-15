Early Prime Day camera deal: Save $900 on the Canon EOS R5

Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow, July 16 and 17, and ahead of the annual sales event, you can snap up the Canon EOS R5 with a huge $900 discount. This camera features in our best cameras guide as the best for low-light conditions, so it's worth considering for astrophotography.

Save $900 on the Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera when you grab it on Amazon.

We like this camera a lot and for a closer look, you can check out our Canon EOS R5 review. It features a 45MP sensor and can shoot video in 8K, which might seem like overkill for amateur photographers, but it really helps capture the perfect shot. We also found that it has best-in-class ergonomics and the autofocus system is top-class. All of this, and an ISO sensitivity range of 100-51,200 (expandable to 50-102,400) and 12fps continuous shooting, helps this camera perform exquisitely in good lighting, but also in low-light conditions too.

If you're in the market for a new camera but this isn't quite what you're looking for, you should check out our round-ups for camera deals, the best cameras for astrophotography and the best mirrorless cameras.

The Canon EOS R5 is definitely a camera aimed at specialized photographers and those with more experience. the specs on it will be overkill for amateurs but also for casual photographers who solely shoot during the daytime. The expandable ISO range and the top-of-the-range autofocus system help this camera excel in low-light conditions, which helps it stand out from the competition and make it worth considering if you're thinking about astrophotography.

The deal is worth considering for a number of reasons. Not only is a $900 discount a huge saving but it also means you'll get this camera ahead of Amazon Prime Day, so you beat the rush and secure the deal while there's stock. We are expecting to see several camera deals over the annual sales event as there were a number of notable savings last year but $900 off one of the best cameras (we think) is not to be passed up so easily.

Key Specs: 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 8k video capabilities, 12fps continuous shooting, ISO range of 100-51,200 (expandable to 50-102,400), high-quality autofocus and ergonomics.

Consensus: A very high-quality camera, we rate it as the best for low-light conditions. If you're looking to invest in a camera that won't just fail to let you down but continuously excel, this could be the one. This deal is worth considering.

Buy if: You need a camera for astrophotography or low-light shooting and you're willing to invest.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget or you're a casual photographer.

