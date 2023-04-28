Save up to $90 on the DJI Mini 3, our top-ranked drone for beginners

If you're looking for your next drone and you want genuine quality then it might be worth checking out this series of discounts from DJI that can save you up to $90.

Right now, you can save up to $90 on the recently released DJI Mini 3 (opens in new tab) when you buy from the DJI website. The drone itself is $60 off, or you can save $90 on the Fly More bundles.

All of the discounts below are for the DJI Mini 3, which tops our list of the best beginner drones, is a popular compact and lightweight drone thanks to some impressive specs, which we'll get into later. The deals range from the drone itself with a controller to the drone with a controller featuring a screen so you can see what the camera sees and then additional batteries on top of that. If you want to check out more drone content then why not take a look at our round-ups of the best drones and best camera drones.

We've reviewed the DJI Mini 3 and there's plenty to like about it, aside from the discount you can now get. It's a sub 250g drone which means restrictions are lower in many regions and it's easy to transport. It also offers a great camera and is a cheaper option than the pro model.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC-N1) was $559 now $469 from the DJI Store (opens in new tab). Save $90 on an excellent camera drone. This drone is under 250g, features an extended battery life, 4K video shooting, vertical shooting and 38kph wind resistance.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) was $699 now $609 from the DJI Store (opens in new tab). Save $90 on the same drone as above, but this one comes with a remote control that features a 5.5 inch HD display screen so you can see what the camera sees.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC-N1) was $718 now $658 from the DJI Store (opens in new tab). Save $60 on the same drone as you see above, but this is a bundle that features many handy accessories. On top of the drone and remote controller, you get two additional intelligent flight batteries, you get a a two way charging hub as well as a shoulder bag, spare propellers, screws, cables and more.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) was $858 now $798 from the DJI Store (opens in new tab). Save $60 on an excellent drone bundle. It is the same drone as above with many of the same accessories in the above bundle, but this includes a remote controller with a 5.5 inch HD screen.

It's fair to say the DJI Mini 3 drone is very much worth getting but with these deals from DJI themselves, there's added value. The Mini 3 model is cheaper than the pro model, weighs under 250g so restrictions aren't as tight on it and it features a 4K camera. It's also easy enough to set up and fly, so beginners won't be overwhelmed by any complications before giving it a go.

The lightweight and compact design naturally makes it ideal to transport without hassle, but it can be folded too, so you can take it anywhere with maximum ease. The battery life can last up to 38 minutes with standard batteries and with plus batteries, that time goes up to 51 minutes. You can shoot in 4K up to 30fps and full HD up to 60fps. The video transmission range is 7.5 miles too.

Overall, this drone, regardless of which option you go for, offers great value in terms of quality of build, camera, reliability and affordability for what you're buying. The only real downside is that it doesn't come with automatic collision avoidance but having said that, it has a high quality camera, a good battery life and a reliable build quality, it's also more affordable than the pro model.

