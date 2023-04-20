Save $110 on this Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber

If you find your lack of lightsabers disturbing, then fear not as this Star Wars the Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber is $110 off at Zavvi.

You can rule the galaxy with a $110 discount and pick up this high quality Darth Vader lightsaber. Naturally, we love all things Star Wars so you can always check out our Darth Vader Force FX Elite lightsaber review. We've also got a round up of the best lightsabers of the year, which is fitting given the quality this model offers.

We'll get into the details a little more below, but in short, this is arguably the best replica of Darth Vader's weapon out there. It's probably the best out there for effects and it has a good battery life. If Star Wars is your thing (let's be honest, it probably is) you can also check out our round ups for the best Lego Star Wars deals, the best Lego Star Wars sets and Star Wars movies in chronological order.

Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber was $289.99 now $179.99 From Zavvi. Save $110 on what we think is probably the best Darth Vader replica lightsaber out there on the market. It uses LEDs and sound effects to replicate ignition, duel effects, battle clashes and battle sequences. It also features a collector's stand and a removable kyber crystal. It will need three AAA batteries, but they do seem to last.

Upon owning this replica lightsaber, you will know the power of the dark side. In our review, we rated this as arguably the best replica out there. Above all else, it looks incredible with incredible attention to detail and it comes with its own display stand and removable kyber crystal so it stand out wherever you choose to display it. There's no denying it will be a standout in a collection too.

It's not just a centerpiece though, you can actually use it and have some fun with it and given that it's Darth Vader's lightsaber, you would absolutely want to. It features LEDs and buttons to simulate ignition, duel effects, battle clash and battle sequence to give you an authentic Star Wars experience.

Hasbro has a good history with making Star Wars products and their Black Series range of toys and models demonstrates that. This lightsaber takes AAA batteries and we found that they seem to last, so while it's always a good idea to have spare, you will not go through them at an unsustainable rate.

It's worth noting that you can get other replicas for less, even some that will make light and sound effects but this is right up there in terms of premium models, arguably the best replica on the market and now you can get it for $110 off.

