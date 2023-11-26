Get a LEGO Star Wars Jedi Starfighter for under $25 ahead of Cyber Monday

The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy gets a bad rep, and while much it is warranted, there's still plenty to love. One of its best parts is Ewan McGregor's portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Arguably the real star of Episodes 1 through 3, Obi-Wan has plenty of fantastic moments throughout. He also lays claim to one of the cooler ships in the trilogy, with the Jedi Starfighter (did you know it even got its own video game?).

The LEGO version of the Jedi Starfighter is a great set for LEGO beginners, offering a manageable number of pieces, and some fun minifigs — and you can get it for just $23.99 at Walmart.

The retailer has snipped 20% off of the MSRP, meaning you can save $6. Or, you know, you could buy more LEGO.

LEGO Star Wars Jedi Starfighter: Get $6 off this easy-to-build Jedi Starfighter, which includes Obi Wan, a Kaminoan, and an astromech droid.

This 282-piece build is certainly on the small side, but we'd argue that makes it much more attuned to a newcomer's building capability.

It's definitely geared more to play than it is to display, and to that end, there's an opening cockpit, two stud-launching cannons, and retractable landing gear, too.

You'll also find Obi-Wan, the Kaminoan Taun We, and R4-P17, an astromech droid, in the box. Obi-Wan comes with a lightsaber, which can be attached to the ship, while the droid's head can be attached, too.

All of that combines to make it a great stocking filler for any Jedi aged 7 and up.

Key Specs: 282 pieces, including three minifigs. 2.5 inches high and 10 inches long, 5 inches wide. Opening cockpit, moving landing gear, lightsaber storage, two stud launchers.

Consensus: This LEGO Jedi Starfighter is a great, affordable entry point to building, while also offering one of the Prequel Trilogy's most iconic starfighters.

Buy if: You want a great introductory build for younger audiences. You want a model packed with play features.

Don't buy if: You want a larger, more detailed build that's more challenging to put together.

