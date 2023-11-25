Save 20% on this Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter LEGO set for Black Friday weekend

The Book of Boba Fett may have ended up being one of Star Wars most divisive series so far, but it was certainly fun to reconnect with Jango's son and protege in the time after the Original Trilogy arguably did him dirty with such an unceremonious end.

As part of Episode 5's "Return of the Mandalorian", Din Djarin, also known as The Mandalorian or Mando, took flight in a ship that'll be familiar to fans of the Prequel Trilogy.

The N-1 Starfighter is a customized N-1 starfighter, the lineup of ships that originally flew for Naboo back in the Phantom Menace.

If you want to own this piece of a fun franchise throwback, you can get the LEGO N-1 Starfighter for just $47.98 at Amazon — that's a 20% discount off of the MSRP.

LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian's N1 Starfighter: was $59.99 . now $47.98 at Amazon. Get 20% off this Mandalorian/Book of Boba Fett crossover that features a classic Naboo starfighter.

In our review, we said the ship offers a great-looking design that's surprisingly large given it's only 400 pieces.

It also includes two sub-light engines that are great fun to build. as well as four minifigures so you can add The Mandalorian (with jet pack and darksaber accessories), Peli Motto (with a wrench), Baby Yoda, and a BD Droid figure to your collection in one fell swoop.

Key Specs: 412 pieces, including four minifigs. 2.5 inches high and 16.5 inches long, 11.5 inches wide. Opening cockpit and crew area. The spring-loaded weapon fires projectiles.

Consensus: This LEGO N-1 Starfighter is a great approximation of a classic vehicle brought into a new Star Wars era. The minifigs are a nice bonus but even on its own, it's a fun, chunky build.

Buy if: You want a sizeable Star Wars LEGO project that's great for display or play. You have a younger builder that loves the Mando and Boba stories.

Don't buy if: You want something more accurate - the yellow bricks here aren't quite the same shade as in the show.

