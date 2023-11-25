Save 20% on the LEGO TIE Bomber this Black Friday weekend, ideal for younger Star Wars fans

This LEGO TIE Bomber is reduced by 20% at Amazon.

We have a lot to thank The Empire Strikes Back for, with the second original trilogy introducing Lando, Yoda, and that twist that made cinema history.

It's also often overlooked that it gave us one of Star Wars' most underrated ships in the TIE Bomber.

You can get 20% off of the TIE Bomber LEGO set at Amazon, meaning it's just $52 which arguably makes it ideal stocking filler territory. It's also the same price at Walmart.

Originally appearing in the novelization of the first movie, the now iconic 'double-headed' ship got its first proper debut when bombing the asteroid field the Millennium Falcon was camped out in.

That matches the price we saw on Star Wars Day, and it's an ideal build for a relatively novice or younger builder at 625 pieces. That's enough to pose a challenge, but not too many pieces to cause frustration and have you heading to the dark side.

LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber: was $64.99 . now $52 at Amazon. Get 20% off this LEGO set that's ideal for any Star Wars fan, and includes three minifigs and moveable pieces.

The LEGO TIE Bomber features what LEGO describes as "built for battle play" features, but it'll also look great on any display shelf.

If your younger Jedi do want to play (or you do while no one is looking, we won't judge) you'll find an opening cockpit, buildable torpedos, and a warhead bay that opens to drop its payload.

Sweetening the deal even further are a quartet of minifigures; Vice Admiral Sloane, a pilot for the TIE Bomber, a Gonk Droid, and the iconic Darth Vader complete with lightsaber.

Key Specs: 625 pieces, including four minifigs. Includes cart to transport torpedoes. 4 inches high and 6 inches long, 7.5 inches wide. Opening cockpit and torpedo drop action.

Consensus: This LEGO TIE Bomber set gives one of the Star Wars franchise's most underappreciated ships a moment to shine, and it's ideal for younger builders, to boot. That makes it a great project to work on as a family.

Buy if: You want a detailed Star Wars build that won't break the bank or frustrate you. You want to drop torpedos on your LEGO Rebel Alliance.

Don't buy if: You want a larger, showpiece build. This one is at the smaller end of the spectrum.

Alternative models: If you want a more impressive showcase of your building skill, the LEGO Grogu (also known as The Child, or Baby Yoda) is still 50% off at Walmart.

