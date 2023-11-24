50% Black Friday discount: Star Wars fans, build your own Grogu with this huge LEGO deal

Star Wars fans don't agree on a lot at the best of times, but it's hard to disagree with The Mandalorian's impact on the franchise in the last few years. While Pedro Pascal's masked antics have been fun in themselves, the real breakout star has been The Child, also known as Grogu — or affectionately known as Baby Yoda.

Grogu has become a household name in his own right, and that popularity has spread to LEGO, too, with the display-focused 'The Child' set.

Originally retailing for $89.99, Walmart has cut the price of the adorable set down to just $45 as part of its Black Friday sales.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian 'The Child' Baby Yoda figure was $89.99 now $45 at Walmart. Save $44.99 on this adorably blocky Grogu set from The Mandalorian, featuring over 1000 pieces, a display plate, and a minifig of Grogu, too.

It's not just an adorable face, either — The Child set features 1,073 pieces to help build Grogu, making it a real project to enjoy alone or with the family over the holiday period.

He also comes with a display plate for when he's on your shelf, and a minifig, too, and the main model can be posed with a variety of expressions with a moveable head, mouth, and ears. He's even holding the Razor Crest's gearshift knob as if he's stepped straight out of the show.

Key Specs: 1073 pieces, including display plate and minifig. Over 7.5 inches tall, 8.5 inches wide.

Consensus: This is a fun figure, but the build is a little repetitive. That may make it better for beginners or younger builders, though, but the result is a great, detailed figure.

Buy if: You want the cutest character in the galaxy on your shelf.

Don't buy if: You want something you can pose more easily.

Alternative models: Intrigued by the gearshift knob and want the rest? The Razor Crest itself comes in LEGO form, too — be sure to check out our review.

