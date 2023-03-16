Great telescope Deal: The Celestron Travelscope 60 is under $40

Telescopes can cost thousands of dollars, so if you're not looking to invest that heavily, then grabbing the Celestron Travelscope 60 for just $38 could be what you're after.

$38. You read that correctly. This deal saves you over $60 (opens in new tab) and is just about as low-risk purchase as you can get, if you're looking to get into astronomy. It's ideal for kids and adults alike without much stargazing experience as it comes pre-assembled and even features a few accessories. If that wasn't enough, Celestron is one of the biggest and most reliable names when it comes to telescopes, so quality is assured. We also have round-ups for telescope deals and budget telescopes under $500 for more top discounts.

Seeing a telescope for under $40 will tempt you, but you need to make sure it's worth getting at all. The good news is, this one is. We normally say if a deal is too good to be true, it normally is but the optics are good, it has a light weight design for on-the-go use and it comes with accessories. The Celestron Travelscope 60 doesn't compete with the power of the best telescopes on the market, but it is a great starter scope and is more cost-effective than a lot of best binoculars and even a lot of the best binoculars deals.

Celestron Travelscope 60 portable telescope was $99.99, now $38 at Walmart Save over $60 on a telescope that's now available for less than $40. It comes with fully coated glass optics, a 60mm aperture, two eyepieces (20mm and 8mm), a 3x Barlow lens, and a free download of Starry Night astronomy software. It comes all but pre-assembled so you can get stargazing in seconds.

Discovering a telescope (that's worth getting) for under $40 is almost impossible, so it means that this deal is a bit of a special one. Again, there's no hiding that this isn't the most powerful telescope on the market but if you're looking to get into stargazing or know someone who is, this is definitely a good option.

Its price means it's low risk, so if astronomy isn't our thing, you haven't spent thousands or even hundreds to find that out. It comes pretty much ready-to-go so you don't have to spend ages setting up before seeing the stars. It features a 60mm aperture and fully coated glass optics so crisp, clear views of your night sky targets are achievable.

The Travelscope 60, as the name suggests, has a portable and lightweight design making it suitable to take on camping trips and see the night sky wherever you go. The accessories include two eyepieces (20mm and 8mm), a 3x Barlow lens and a free download of the Starry Night software. A saving of $60 on a telescope from a reliable manufacturer is not something to pass up so easily.

