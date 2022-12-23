The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ is 30% off and arrives before new year

If you're looking to spend some Christmas money or bag a bargain before the year is out, then saving almost $70 on the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ could be what you're looking for.

The near-$70 discount (opens in new tab) is a 30% saving, which is pretty sizable especially during the holidays. Crucially, you can get this telescope before the turn of the year, although it won't arrive before Christmas. It's worth it too, if you're looking for a telescope for someone without much experience as we've reviewed the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ and it features in our best budget telescopes guide.

It comes with the usual, reliable quality of build that you'd expect with Celestron models, and that combined with great light gathering power is a big plus at this price point. If you're looking to scope out great telescope deals while the holiday season is still in full swing, why not check out our guides for the best telescope, best telescopes for beginners and best telescopes for kids.

(opens in new tab) Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope Was $219.95 Now $152.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save nearly $70 ($66.96 or 30% to be exact) on an excellent telescope designed for those without much experience. It features a 127mm aperture and a 1000mm focal length meaning great views of planets, stars and nebulas are attainable, plus fully coated glass optics, a tripod, eyepieces and a star pointer finder are included.

A 30% discount (opens in new tab) is more than welcome over the holidays but what makes this telescope worth getting, aside from the saving? Well, we like it a lot and there's a few reasons for that, not least because of it's 127mm aperture, meaning a lot of light passes through, providing clear views. A 1000mm focal length means views of the planets are better than if it were with a shorter focal length, but you can still view the stars and nebulas.

There's also a number of accessories that are included for the price you pay, which add to the value of what you get. A quality tripod as well as two eyepieces (20mm and 4mm) and a 3x Barlow lens, and a star point finder all come with this set, on top of the fully coated glass optics.

It's pretty good value for a German equatorial mount telescope with accessories and if you're in the market for something that's quick and easy to set up and use, is ideal for those without much previous experience and is a cost-effective option for telescopes, this could be what you're looking for. Remember, it will arrive before new year too.

