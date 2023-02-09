Save 38% on the Celestron Outland X 10x42 a compact and high quality binoculars

The Celestron Outland X 10x42 binocular is a compact and durable binocular that is now at a 38% discount (opens in new tab), perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and nature observers. We’ve managed to find this tidy deal which shouldn’t be missed. With its 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens, and multi-coated optics, this binocular delivers bright, clear and sharp images even in low light conditions. You can pick these compact yet powerful binoculars for 38% off the original price.

One of the standout features of the Celestron Outland X is its rugged construction. The binocular is built with a tough, rubber-armored exterior that is both shockproof and water-resistant, making it ideal for use in a variety of outdoor environments. The binocular is also nitrogen-purged, which means that it is fog-proof and can withstand extreme temperatures. Protecting the lenses and ensuring an optimal visual experience. This is both a great deal and a great choice of binoculars. Especially, since you can grab the Outland X 10x42 binoculars for $65 (opens in new tab).

The binoculars are lightweight and compact which is key for extended hikes and outdoor trips. The comfortable neck strap and compact carrying case allow you to safely carry this in any situation. The binocular has a smooth and precise focus wheel, to adjust the focus and bring subjects into clear view. The binoculars have twist-up eyecups and so you get an unobstructed view if you wear glasses.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Outland X 10x42: was $104.95 , now $64.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 38% on a very reliable and easily transportable pair of binoculars. For your money, you get multi-coated optics that provide decent light transmission and a 10x magnification for long-distance viewing. They're also shockproof and water-resistant so they're ideal for outdoor viewing too.

In terms of image quality, the Celestron Outland X 10x42 Binocular delivers bright, clear, and sharp images. The multi-coated optics and premium lenses provide adequate light transmission and the 10x magnification is great for long-distance viewing. The binocular has a wide field of view, making it easy to find and track subjects. The excellent optics ensures there are few optical aberrations.

The only downside of this binocular is that it is not the best option for low light conditions, and the image quality can be somewhat grainy in poor lighting. However, this is to be expected for a binocular at this price point, and the image quality is still excellent especially when they’re 38% off.

To round things off, the Celestron Outland X 10x42 Binocular is a great option for outdoor enthusiasts and nature observers who are looking for a compact, durable, and high-quality binocular. It is a great value for the price, and it delivers bright, clear, and sharp images even in low-light conditions. If you're looking for a binocular that can handle all types of outdoor environments then navigate the link and grab yours for $65 (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.