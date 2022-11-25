Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM lens now reduced to under $2000 this Black Friday

Save $400 on the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM (opens in new tab) lens which takes it down below $2000 this Black Friday.

We're pleased to share this deal with you because the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM sits in our best lenses for astrophotography buying guide and it received a near-perfect 4.5/5 stars in our Canon RF 15-35mm review. But why do we think so highly of this lens?

It's part of Canon's L-series range, which is known for its outstanding optical clarity. Super sharp from edge to edge and with a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 this ultra-wide zoom has a very astro-friendly 15-35mm focal length making it perfect for wide-field astrophotography.

The fast aperture of f/2.8 allows the lens to drink in the light from the cosmos and maximizes light input onto any compatible Canon RF mirrorless camera body. This saves pushing the ISO sensitivity too high, which in return results in astrophotographs with less high ISO image noise — ideal for clean, clear images.

While astrophotographers typically use one of the best tripods to photograph from, this lens has five stops of Image Stabilization (IS) to help steady the view, should you want to photograph in low-light handheld. That makes it usable for more than just astro and in fact, makes an ideal lens for weddings or group portraits indoors where light levels are normally limited.

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM: was $2399 , now $1999 at B&H (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on this ultra-wide zoom Canon RF-mount lens, perfect for any of Canon's mirrorless RF-mount camera bodies. Suited to astrophotography, it also makes a great lens for any low-light shooting situation. Sharp everywhere and solidly built, this lens should keep up with you wherever you shoot.



The Nano USM feature built into the lens works with Canon's Dual-Pixel CMOS AF to produce the best autofocusing speed and ability that Canon has to offer (superior to Canon's less expensive STM system seen in more affordable lens models).

Better yet, the Canon 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM has an integrated control ring that can be preset to control myriad camera settings, from aperture to ISO and more. Optically, the lens benefits from low dispersion and aspherical glass elements to keep images clear of chromatic aberration (no color fringing on those stars) and distortion-free.

Weather-resistant it's not fully waterproof, but that shouldn't matter too much for the astrophotographers who tend to shoot when it's clear and dry, anyway. It is also coated with Air-Sphere Coating (ASC) to reduce flare and ghosting when shooting directly into the sun or when subjects are backlit.