Lego City's Lunar Research Base is 20% off for Black Friday

We're into the weekend now and there is still Black Friday Lego deals to be snapped up. The Lego City Lunar Research Base is still 20% off and it's a Lego set that features in our round-up of the best Lego space sets.

Grab the Lego City Lunar Research Base for just $103.99 (20% off) when you get it from Amazon.

In our Lego City Lunar Research Base review, we found that it offers huge variety in it's playing options, it has numerous movable parts which adds to the playing options and it looks great on display too. For your money you get 786 pieces as well as plenty of stickers and six astronaut minifigures. It's quite a large model and there's plenty to build, which we'll highlight below.

Lego City Lunar Research Base Was $129.99 Now $103.99 on Amazon. Save 20% on a 786-piece model that's perfect for anyone aged seven and above who's interested in anything and everything space. It comes with six astronaut minifigures, a buildable domed base, lunar lander, skycrane drone, VIPER rover and moon buggy.

There's a lot to like about the Lego City Lunar Research Base and plenty to build. Within the set, there's a domed research base, lunar lander, drone toy, a rover and a moon buggy to build. Within the base there's tunnels, a botany lab, science lab, air lock and garage. So plenty to play with.

You can get 20% off, a saving of $26, which means you get good value in this set. Because of the volume of different parts this set offers, there's plenty to play with but it also sets an out-of-this-world scene if you want to put it on display. The astronaut minifigures also come with accessories including a planet-surface scanner, helmets, plants and mugs.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: It measures 5 inches high, 15.5 inches wide and 10 inches deep. You get 786 pieces and six astronaut minifigures. Builds include a moon buggy, a domed base, a lunar lander and more.

Consensus: We think it's one of the best Lego space sets on the market and it offers a lot of playing options and fun to younger builders and budding astronauts.

Buy if: You're looking for a cool space-themed gift for a child or you're a big fan of Lego space sets yourself.

Don't buy if: You're wanting a build that offers thousands of pieces and works as a centerpiece display model.

Alternative models: If this set isn't for you then we would recommend either the Lego NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander or the Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery.

