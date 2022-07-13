This Gskyer refractor telescope is $70 off on Amazon Prime Day

There's nothing quite like a sizable discount when it comes to Amazon Prime Day, and the annual sales event has delivered again with 22% off the Gskyer 600x90mm AZ refractor telescope.

You now save $70 (opens in new tab) thanks to this Gskyer telescope courtesy of the Amazon Prime Day sales and it comes with specs that would satisfy a lot of astronomers out there. It's an easy-to-use telescope that offers good quality views, and numerous eyepieces to create a stargazing experience that reflects the price you pay. It is worth noting we haven't tested Gysker models in the past, and they're a lesser-known brand but this telescope does boast an average 4.5-star review across nearly 1400 reviews.

It's this time of year when Amazon, and other retailers, push their Summer sales and you sometimes find some of the best telescope deals of the year. If you're lucky, sometimes you find some of the very best telescopes of the year discounted by hundreds of dollars. If you have questions still, we have all the answers for what to look for in a telescope deal for Amazon Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Gskyer 600x90mm AZ Refractor Telescope $319.99 now $249.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $70 on the Gskyer 600x90mm AZ refractor telescope when you get it from Amazon. Fully coated optics combined with a 600mm focal length and 90mm aperture mean you get great views of objects like stars, moons and planets. An adjustable tripod and eyepieces mean you're able to have a varied and successful stargazing experience too.

Here's where we get into the nuts and bolts and scope out the specs to see what makes this a deal worth cashing in on. Naturally, if you're in the market to invest heavily in a telescope to maximize your stargazing experience and you want all the bells and whistles on a top-of-the-range telescope, this might not be the deal for you.

However, you can still get good quality, clear views of the night sky, have the necessary extras to enjoy your astronomy experience, wherever you are and make the most of a $70 discount (opens in new tab). The 90mm aperture means plenty of light is able to pass through the lens meaning you can see your targets clearly. The 600mm focal length means you're able to get a wide field of view, great for looking at stars and objects like the moon and planets.

Combine that with fully coated optics lenses and you get a good quality final view of whatever it is you choose to look at. For your money, you also get an adjustable tripod and three eyepieces offering 24x, 60x and 120x magnifications.

So this telescope is actually worthwhile given the price with discount and the number of positive reviews it has received. The specs are impressive if what you're looking for is something to view the stars, moon and other planets. The price is good too so we think this is a deal worth getting.

