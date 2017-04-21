Celestial Photos: Hubble Space Telescope's Latest Cosmic Views

Icon in Space

NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope is an icon in space. Launched on April 24, 1990, the space telescope has changed how we view the universe around us. See amazing photos of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope in this Space.com gallery.

Spiral-galaxy pair NGC 4302 and NGC 4298

NASA/ESA/STScI/M. Mutchler

In celebration of the 27th anniversary of the launch of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope on April 24, 1990, astronomers used the legendary telescope to take a portrait of a stunning pair of spiral galaxies. The edge-on galaxy is called NGC 4302, and the tilted galaxy is named NGC 4298.

A Galactic Crash

ESA/Hubble & NASA

Deep in the Universe, Hubble captured a stunning but turbulent scene with its Advance Camera for Surveys. An ultralumiunous infrared galaxy known as IRAS 14348-1447 almost a billion miles from Earth slowly but savagely blends two galaxies into one. Read the Full Story.

Hubble Photographs Mars Near Opposition

NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), J. Bell (ASU), and M. Wolff (Space Science Institute)

Mars as it was observed shortly before opposition in May 2016 by the Hubble Space Telescope. Some prominent features are clearly visible, including the heavily eroded Arabia Terra in the center of the image and the small southern polar cap.

Hubble Photo of Mars Near Opposition (Annotated)

NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), J. Bell (ASU), and M. Wolff (Space Science Institute)

Annotated view of Mars as it was observed shortly before opposition in May 2016 by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

IC 4499 Cluster

NASA/ESA

The glittering globular cluster IC 4499 is seen by the Hubble Space Telescope in this spectacular image released in August 2014. IC 4499 is about 55,000 light-years from Earth. Read the Full Story Here.

Compass and Scale Image for Hubble Ultra Deep Field 2014

NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay (STScI)

This color-coded view of Hubble's most comprehensive image of the universe's evolution shows which instruments on the space telescope are responsible for the colors seen in the frame. Nearly 10,000 galaxies are represented in this Hubble view released on June 3, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

Hubble Snaps 'Monkey Head' Nebula

NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

The Hubble mosaic unveils a collection of carved knots of gas and dust in a small portion of the Monkey Head Nebula (also known as NGC 2174 and Sharpless Sh2-252). The nebula is a star-forming region that hosts dusky dust clouds silhouetted against glowing gas. [Read the Full Story and See a Video Here]

MACS J0454.1-0300 Galaxy Cluster

ESA/Hubble & NASA, Acknowledgement: Nick Rose

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope reveals a galaxy cluster, known as MACS J0454.1-0300. Each of the bright spots seen here is a galaxy, and each is home to many millions, or even billions, of stars. [Read the Full Story Behind This Photo

Galaxy Cluster 'El Gordo' with Mass Map

NASA, ESA, and J. Jee (University of California, Davis)

This is a Hubble Space Telescope image of the most massive cluster of galaxies ever seen to exist when the universe was just half of its current age of 13.8 billion years. [Read the Full Story Behind This Photo Here]

Galaxy Cluster 'El Gordo' with Mass Map and X-ray

NASA, ESA, J. Jee (University of California, Davis), J. Hughes (Rutgers University), F. Menanteau (Rutgers University and University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign), C. Sifon (Leiden Observatory), R. Mandelbum (Carnegie Mellon University), L. Barrientos (U

The cluster, catalogued as ACT-CL J0102-4915, contains several hundred galaxies swarming around under a collective gravitational pull. The total mass of the cluster, as refined in new Hubble measurements, is estimated to weigh as much as 3 million billion stars like our Sun (about 3,000 times the mass of our own Milky Way galaxy). [Read the Full Story Behind This Photo Here]