Hubble Telescope's Hidden Photo Treasures: 2012 Winners Gallery

First Prize/Winner of the Public Vote: Josh Lake, Star-Forming Region NGC 1763

Josh Lake/NASA & ESA

Josh Lake (USA) submitted a stunning image of NGC 1763, part of the N11 star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud. ESA/Hubble had previously published an image of an area just adjacent to this (heic1011), based on observations by the same team. Josh took a different approach, producing a bold two-colour image which contrasts the light from glowing hydrogen and nitrogen. The image is not in natural colours — hydrogen and nitrogen produce almost indistinguishable shades of red light that our eyes would struggle to tell apart — but Josh’s processing separates them out into blue and red, dramatically highlighting the structure of the region. As well as narrowly topping the jury’s vote, Josh Lake also won the public vote.

Second Prize: Andre van der Hoeven, Spiral Galaxy Messier 77

Andre van der Hoeven/NASA & ESA

Andre van der Hoeven (Netherlands) came a close second in the jury vote. His image of the spiral galaxy Messier 77 is highly attractive, and is also an impressive piece of image processing, combining a number of datasets from separate instruments into one amazing picture. Andre entered several other noteworthy images into the competition, including a huge image of Messier 106, combining data from Hubble and other telescopes. His image of NGC 6537, a star-forming region, greatly impressed the jury too.

Third Prize: Judy Schmidt, Star XZ Tauri

Judy Schmidt/NASA & ESA

Judy Schmidt (USA) also entered several highly accomplished images into the competition. Her picture of XZ Tauri, a newborn star spraying out gas into its surroundings and lighting up a nearby cloud of dust, was the jury’s favourite. This was a challenging dataset to process, as Hubble only captured two colours in this area. Nevertheless, the end result is an attractive image, and an unusual object that we would never have found without her help. Judy’s other images also impressed our panel, in particular her images of Herbig–Haro object HH 909A and elliptical galaxy PGC 6240.

Fourth Prize: Renaud Houdinet, Nebula Chamaeleon I

Renaud Houdinet/NASA & ESA

Renaud Houdinet (France) submitted a hugely ambitious mosaic of Hubble images. Chamaeleon I is a large nebula near the south celestial pole, and it does not fit into a single Hubble image. Renaud painstakingly tiled the exposures together. Despite the small gaps between the Hubble images, the jury was impressed by the technical achievement of putting together this ambitious vista.

Hidden Treasures Image Contest Top Ten

NASA & ESA

This image shows the top ten images entered into the Hubble's Hidden Treasures image processing competition: Top row: NGC 1763 by Josh Lake, M 77 by Andre van der Hoeven, XZ Tauri by Judy Schmidt, Chamaeleon I by Renaud Houdinet, M 96 by Robert Gendler.Bottom row: SNR 0519-69 by Claude Cornen, PK 111-2.1 by Josh Barrington, NGC 1501 by kyokugaisha1, Abell 68 by Nick Rose, IC 10 by Nikolaus Sulzenauer.

Hubble's Hidden Treasures Basic Competition Top Ten Images

NASA & ESA

This image shows the top ten images entered into the Hubble's Hidden Treasures basic competition: Top row: NGC 6300 by Brian Campbell, V* PV Cephei by Alexey Romashin, IRAS 14568-6304 by Luca Limatola, NGC 1579 by Kathlyn Smith, B 1608+656 by Adam Kill. Bottom row: NGC 4490 by Kathy van Pelt, NGC 6153 by Ralf Schoofs, NGC 6153 by Matej Novak, NGC 7814 by Gavrila Alexandru, NGC 7026 by Linda Morgan-O’Connor.

Fifth Prize: Robert Gendler, Spiral Galaxy Messier 96

Robert Gendler/NASA & ESA

Robert Gendler (USA) is a well known figure in the amateur image processing world. His version of Hubble’s image of NGC 3190 is the default desktop image on new Apple computers. Robert submitted a number of excellent images into the competition. This image of Messier 96 was the jury’s favourite.

Sixth Prize: Claude Cornen, SNR 0519-69

Claude Cornen

Claude Cornen produced this image of supernova remnant SNR 0519-69.

Seventh Prize: Josh Barrington, PK111-2.1

Josh Barrington/NASA & ESA

Josh Barrington produced this image of planetary nebula PK111-2.1.

Eighth prize: "kyokugaisha1," NGC 1501

kyokugaisha1 (via Flickr)/NASA & ESA

A contestant known only as "kyokugaisha1" on Flickr produced this image of planetary nebula NGC 1501.

Ninth Prize: Nick Rose, Abell 68

Nick Rose/NASA & ESA

Nick Rose produced this image of lensing cluster Abell 68.