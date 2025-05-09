Face to face with a galaxy | Space photo of the day for May 9, 2025

News
By published

NGC 3596 appears almost perfectly face-on when viewed from Earth, showcasing the galaxy’s neatly wound spiral arms.

The spiral galaxy NGC 3596 is viewed face-on in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image that incorporates six different wavelengths of light. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Thilker)

You are face-to-face with spiral galaxy NGC 3596, courtesy of an image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. British astronomer William Herschel was the first person to see and document the galaxy in 1784.

What is it?

NGC 3596 is a typical spiral galaxy, other than its straight-on orientation when viewed from Earth.

The bright arms of NGC 3596 are comprised of stars, gas and dust. It is that area where the most stars are being formed, as seen by the bright pink regions and young blue stars tracing the galaxy's arms.

Where is it?

NGC 3596 is situated 90 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo, the Lion.

Why is it amazing?

Scientists still don't know why galaxies like this one take on this spiral shape, in part because of the sheer diversity of other examples. "Some have clear spiral arms, while others have patchy, feathery arms. Some have prominent bars across their centers, while others have compact, circular nuclei. Some have close neighbors, while others are isolated," NASA officials wrote in a description of NGC 3596.

Today, researchers believe that spiral arms represent a pattern of high-density and low-density areas. Stars, gas, and dust bunch up as they enter a galaxy's spiral arm, before emerging and continuing their journey through the galaxy.

Want to know more?

You can read more about spiral galaxies and learn how they get their "feathers." You can also read about the formation of the arms of our own galaxy, the Milky Way.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about science astronomy

Hubble spies a skewed spiral galaxy | Space photo of the day for May 5, 2025

James Webb Space Telescope captures thousands of galaxies in a cosmic 'feast' (image)

Full 'Flower Moon' 2025 blooms on May 12: Here's where to look
See more latest
Most Popular
A full moon is pictured through the leaves of a Jasmine plant.
Full 'Flower Moon' 2025 blooms on May 12: Here's where to look
a bright white dot near the center of an orange cloud of light on a black background
Hubble Telescope sees wandering black hole slurping up stellar spaghetti
Artist&#039;s illustration of a superstorm erupting from the sun.
The US isn't prepared for a big solar storm, exercise finds
Woman using a solar telescope to look at the sun safely
Best solar telescopes 2025: Safely observe sun spots and solar eclipses
The Antarctic iceberg A-23A is captured 45 miles (73 kilometers) off the coast of South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean on April 5, 2025 by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite.
See the world's largest iceberg stranded in the South Atlantic (satellite photo)
A graphic in which the moon is pictured close to the bright star spica. A section of the constellation Virgo close to Spica is shown with a blue line joining its stars. The location of the prominent star Porrima is labelled in the upper right of the image, while the star Haze is labelled in the upper left.
Watch the moon and bright star Spica meet in a celestial dance on May 9
A reddish haze against a very starry gray sky.
Cosmic imposter bathes distant nebula in fiery red glow: 'This star should not be here'
a map of the world with a spiraling line stretching across the center, overlapping most of the areas that aren&#039;t close to the poles
A failed Soviet Venus probe is expected to fall to Earth today, but when and where? Here's what we know
Composite image of the moon created using data gathered by the joint NASA-DoD Clementine mission in 1994
China uses 'gravity slingshot' to rescue pair of wayward moon satellites
a laptop screen with a roughly ball-shaped spacecraft on it with the letters &quot;CCCP&quot;
A failed Soviet Venus probe is falling to Earth, and an astronomer will attempt to catch it on camera on May 9