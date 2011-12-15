The bipolar star-forming region, called Sharpless 2-106, or S106 for short, looks like a soaring, celestial snow angel in this cool space wallpaper. The outstretched "wings" of the nebula record the contrasting imprint of heat and motion against the backdrop of a colder medium. Twin lobes of super-hot gas, glowing blue in this image, stretch outward from the central star. This hot gas creates the "wings" of our angel. A ring of dust and gas orbiting the star acts like a belt, cinching the expanding nebula into an "hourglass" shape.
Hubble Serves Up a Holiday Snow Angel Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.