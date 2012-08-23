The Caterpillar, a Bok Globule in the Carina Nebula Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper shows a Bok globule nicknamed the "caterpillar" appears at the right. Its glowing edge indicates that it is being photoionized by the hottest stars in the cluster. It has been hypothesized that stars may form inside such dusty cocoons. The top of the Keyhole Nebula, the most prominent feature embedded inside Carina, is on the left. Another Bok globule is in the foreground.

