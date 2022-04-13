Save up to $300 on this powerful Unistellar eVscope eQuinox telescope from B&H

If you're wanting to invest in a new telescope then now could be the perfect time as you can save up to $300 on telescopes from B&H Photo and Video.

It's no secret that prices are rising all around these days so it makes these savings even better. We've found two different types of telescope that will both guarantee you the night sky views you're after, the Unistellar eVscope eQuinox reflector telescope and the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ refractor telescope.

Grabbing these telescopes from B&H Photo and Video means you can save $300 and $70 respectively. If these telescopes aren't quite what you're looking for then make sure you check out our in-depth guides for the best telescopes, telescope deals and budget telescopes under $500.

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox 114mm f/4 GoTo Reflector Telescope $2999 now $2699 on B&H. Save $300 on a telescope that has and offers you everything you could want. A 5000-object database, onboard image processing computer, auto light pollution filter software, control app for IOS and Android, aluminum tripod and much more. You get a lot of bang for your buck, even with the price. This telescope is also available on Amazon for the same price.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ 102mm f/6.5 AZ Refractor Telescope $469.95 now $399.95 on B&H. Save $70 on a powerful refractor telescope from one of the top, most reliable makers out there. This telescope offers eyepieces, smartphone navigation and an adjustable tripod with slow-motion control arms - all of this means you will comfortably have the night sky views you want for years to come.

The main difference between these two is that the Unistellar is a reflector and the Celestron is a refractor telescope. Refractors are typically easier to use, assemble and are better for viewing things like moons and planets, whereas reflectors are better suited to low-magnification targets like galaxies and nebulas.

The Unistellar eVscope eQuinox is substantially more expensive than the Celestron, but comes with a lot of advanced technology. While it doesn't have an eyepiece, it will stream its images to up to 10 phones and tablets, has an on-board image processing computer, a 5,000-object database with tour feature, a control app for IOS and Android and auto light pollution filter software. Of course, you also get the sturdy tripod you'd expect to get when buying this high-end model.

The last time Unistellar's eVscope eQuinox was on sale in November, our resident telescope expert (and astronomer) Dr. Gemma Lavender hailed the telescope's light pollution filter, which she said allows for better stargazing from urban city environments, and can also filter out bright moonlight. Unistellar also enables citizen science via its global Unistellar Network, which allows users to contribute images to a network of amateur astronomers.

The Celestron is $70 off and gives you a 102mm f/6.5 refractor tube and 26x and 66x 1.25-inch eyepieces for crystal clear night sky viewing. You will also be able to use your smartphone for navigation via the app. The adjustable tripod and slow-motion control arms mean you'll have no issue with finding the celestial objects you want.

It's no secret that these two telescopes are both an investment but, with these savings, this is a great time to grab a discount. Both are extremely reliable and will be giving you the night sky views you're chasing for years to come.

