Delta Air Lines wants to fly you through the 2024 total solar eclipse from 30,000 feet in the sky

If you're looking for a more unique way to experience the total solar eclipse, Delta Airlines has a special flight along the path of totality available.

This will be a rare way to literally follow the eclipse from within the path of totality, offering a literal birds-eye view of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The flight started in Austin, Texas taking off at 12:15 p.m. Central Time and ends in Detroit, Michigan, at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time on April 8, 2024.

The flight will take place on an Airbus A220-300 plane which is equipped with large windows so you can catch great views of the eclipse while in the air.

"This flight is the result of significant collaboration and exemplifies the close teamwork Delta is known for — from selecting an aircraft with larger windows to determining the exact departure time from Austin and the experiences at the gate and in the air," Eric Beck, Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning for Delta Airlines, said in a release. "Thanks to teams across the company, the idea of viewing a total eclipse from the air will become a reality for our customers."

While there will be only one flight on the direct path, other travelers can still get a glimpse at the eclipse while en route to their destination on five other flights that day:

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

Afraid of flying or would rather keep your feet on the ground while being in the path of totality? You don't have to be at 30,000 feet to have a great seat — you just need to make sure you're in the right location at the right time.

A passenger jet flies through the sky during the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images/Grant Faint)

"The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we'll see over North America until 2044," Warren Weston, Delta Air Lines Lead Meteorologist, said in a statement announcing the flight. "This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide."

Delta did also put out a disclaimer that as always, factors out of their control including delays with air traffic and weather could impact the maximum time in the totality path. But for those of us who've flown before, you know the drill to plan ahead and stay positive for the best conditions!