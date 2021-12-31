These Lego Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' sets are up to $12 off in Walmart/Target deals

The holiday season may be almost over, but Star Wars streaming has just begun!

This week (Dec. 29), Disney Plus premiered the first episode of its latest series, "The Book of Boba Fett." The iconic title character first appeared in the original Star Wars trilogy, and recently made a surprising but welcome return in the most recent season of the Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian."

Whether you will be preparing for "The Book of Boba Fett" by revisiting the decades-old movies, rewatching Mando's adventures or just diving straight into the new show, supplementing a Star Wars viewing with toys is never a bad idea. Popular toy manufacturer Lego has been creating Star Wars building sets for more than two decades. And three of their Mandalorian-inspired products are now on sale.

The Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter Building Kit is now $47.99 at Target, a 20% savings from its retail price.

The Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine Building Toy for Kids is now $23.99 at Walmart, which is $6 off its regular price.

The Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child Building Kit is now $16.00 at Walmart, a roughly $4 savings.

The Lego Mandalorian Starfighter Building Kit is great for group play in addition to solo play because it comes with three Lego minifigures that depict the characters Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon and a Mandalorian Loyalist. The set also comes with five blaster pistols and jetpacks.

Once the Starfighter is assembled, it will measure over 2.5 inches (6 cm) high, 13 inches (33 cm) long and 11.5 inches (30 cm) wide, according to the manufacturer. The Starfighter has an opening cockpit that can fit two Lego minifigures and also features adjustable wings.

It is designed for ages nine and older.

Lego's Trouble on Tatooine Building Toy for Kids allows children to recreate scenes from the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

This set includes two minifigures that depict Mando and a Tusken Raider. A Lego figure of "Baby Yoda," otherwise known as The Child, is also included.

Kids can recreate scenes from planet Tatooine with this Lego set's Mandalorian speeder bike, its buildable Tusken hut and a Tusken Raider ballista. The speeder bike comes with a saddlebag for The Child to sit in, plus a seat for a minifigure.

This set is recommended for ages seven and older.

The Lego BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child Building Kit comes with 295 pieces that lets the user create two detailed figures of the beloved Star Wars duo.

For instance, Baby Yoda comes with adjustable ears to create different expressions and its hoverpram will sit atop transparent blocks to give the illusion of levitation. Mando's model comes with two of the character's signature weapons. Both Lego figures also come with baseplates to complete their displays.

This set is recommended for ages 10 and older.

