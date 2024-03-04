'Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection' blasts its way into our galaxy on March 14

Don't kid yourselves, LucasArts' "Star Wars: Battlefront" and "Star Wars Battlefront II" are some of the most beloved "Star Wars" video games of the last two decades, with plenty of enjoyable space opera action for your hard-earned dollars and now they're charging back for a 20th anniversary salute beginning on Mar. 14, 2024.

As recently reported by StarWars.com, Nintendo Direct, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have just revealed details regarding their upcoming "Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection," which presents classic sci-fi shooters "Star Wars Battlefront" (2004) and "Star Wars Battlefront II" (2005) repackaged and enhanced for legions of new fans.

Here's the official announcement:

"Coming March 14 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, 'Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection' features restored online play for up to 64 players, expansions to Hero Assault mode, and all previously released bonus content for both titles. Steam users will also enjoy Steam Deck support.

"'Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection' includes a galaxy of content inspired by the original and prequel trilogies, from famous battles across Episodes I-VI, to playable heroes and villains like Asajj Ventress, Darth Vader, and more, to unique modes and challenges."

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection artwork. (Image credit: Lucasfilm Games)

Check out a detailed breakdown of what to expect, including previous console-exclusive extras now delivered on all platforms for definitive editions of these masterpieces of gaming culture:

Star Wars Battlefront (Classic)

Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)

Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest

Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.

Star Wars Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from "Star Wars Episodes I-VI"

Star Wars Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader’s elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers

Massive Locations with Up to 64-player Online Support

Fight on the Ground: Wookiee warriors, jet troopers, droidekas, and more in massive multiplayer action

Drive Iconic Vehicles: Speeder bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles

Pilot Legendary Starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Games)

Also of note in this new collection is Expanded Hero Assault, playable for the first time ever on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo. Heroes and villains available to fight with or against include Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and more iconic characters.

"Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection" lands on Mar. 14, 2024.