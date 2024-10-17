Chaotic trailer for 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 5 brings back Voyager's Harry Kim (video)

Official Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 5 | StarTrek.com - YouTube Watch On

Strap in tight for one last voyage into the final frontier with Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Lower Decks" as the quirky animated comedy embarks on its fifth and farewell 10-chapter season beginning Oct. 24, 2024 with a special double-episode premiere. Following the opening day, fresh episodes will then arrive each Thursday leading up to the series finale on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Anticipating "Star Trek: Lower Decks'" Season 5 debut, and in recognition of New York Comic Con's annual fan fest opening this weekend, Paramount+ has delivered a new launch trailer and promo poster that shows the U.S.S. Cerritos zooming through the cosmos and a prominently-placed crimson-colored couch equipped with safety belts drifting into the void, paired with the amusing tagline of "Why Are They Putting Seatbelts In Homes This Fall?"

"In Season 5 of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing 'space potholes' — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant," the official synopsis reads. "Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford ... if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all — their own career aspirations."

New poster for the final season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks." (Image credit: Paramount+)

This latest trailer reveals how the unsung junior officers are dealing with their promotions, while Captain Freeman teases all the chaos, hijinks, and interpersonal conflicts to come with a sampling of interstellar ski trips, blazing disruptors, rampaging alien beasts, zipline spacewalks, and festive shrimp cocktails.

"Lower Decks'" final vocal crew stars Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), and Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

Official poster for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 5 (Image credit: Paramount+)

Animated by the talented team at Titmouse, "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 5 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on Oct. 24, 2024.