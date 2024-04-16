'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 4 blasts onto Blu-ray and DVD on April 16

Thing are definitely heating up in the "Star Trek" universe this month.

The fifth and final season of Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Discovery" rolled out on April 4, and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is fast approaching the completion of principal filming for its upcoming third season in Toronto.

And sprinting onto home video to join the spring festivities is "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 4, whose Blu-ray and DVD versions were released today (April 16). The show stars the crazy crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos and their often-chaotic adventures in the final frontier.

This deluxe edition is packed with all 10 episodes of the most recent "Lower Decks" run, in addition to exclusive cast and crew audio commentaries revealing personal details on the show's creation, fresh featurettes, and plenty of bonus content.

Official box art for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 4 Blu-Ray. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Here's the official description:

"Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan, in Season 4 of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that!

"Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves — all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.

"The Starfleet crew residing in the 'lower decks' of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos' Bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman."

Paramount's two-disc assembly is fortified with every Season 4 episode and showcases a constellation of guest stars such as Jack McBrayer ("30 Rock"), Andy Richter ("Late Night with Conan O'Brien"), and Wil Wheaton ("Star Trek: The Next Generation").

Special features listed are: audio commentaries by Jack Quaid, Mike McMahan, and Brad Winters for Episode 401; Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Gabrielle Ruiz for Episode 404; Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Chase Masterson and Mike McMahan for Episode 406; Dawnn Lewis, Tawny Newsome and Mike McMahan for Episode 409; and Robert Duncan McNeill and Mike McMahan discussing Episode 410. Also included in this comprehensive home entertainment collection are the featurettes titled "Lower Decktionary: Setting Up Season 4" and "Old Friends."