Join the crew of the USS Cerritos in 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' role-playing game

Award-winning tabletop gaming publisher Modiphius Entertainment (opens in new tab) is loading the cargo hold with fresh "Star Trek: Lower Decks" licensed content for its mega-popular "Star Trek Adventures" roleplaying game line. These new "Lower Decks" expansion items include Crew Packs, an all-original playable Lurkers mission, and a deluxe hardcover Campaign Guide.

The game is an ideal way to extend your wacky "Star Trek: Lower Decks" experience after the animated show's Season 3 finale this past fall and before the new season arrives on Paramount+ sometime this summer.

Launching immediately is the "Lower Decks" Season 1 Crew Pack (opens in new tab), which details the main characters of the show, including the rule-averse Ensign Mariner, and the #1 Starfleet devotee Ensign Boimler, all featuring the visual stylings and humor of the hit comedy sci-fi series. And to make sure your "Lower Decks" crew has something to keep them out of (or maybe knee-deep in) trouble, Modiphius has also launched its first "Lower Decks" mission — "Lurkers (opens in new tab)." In this 21-page PDF adventure, players, as Junior Starfleet officers, need to prevent a leaky relay station's data feed from corrupting a local pre-warp planet, that is using the Starfleet data as entertainment!

The "Star Trek: Lower Decks" module for "Star Trek Adventures." (Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment )

"Lower Decks" Season 2 and Season 3 Crew Packs arrive at a later 2023 date. These fun expansions including playable main and supporting characters drawn directly from the Paramount+ animated series and playable game statistics for the U.S.S. Cerritos starship. Contributing writers are "Star Trek Adventures’" scribes Tilly and Susan Bridges, Michael Dismuke, Chris McCarver, and Aaron M. Pollyea.

"Lurkers," the "Lower Decks" standalone adventure, is written by seasoned "Star Trek" novelist and frequent "Star Trek Adventures" contributor Christopher L. Bennett. It comes with a free digital missions brief pack composed by contributing writer Michael Dismuke, which includes 10 high-level mission outlines all styled after "Lower Decks'" signature brand of esoteric hilarity.

Finally, the "Star Trek: Lower Decks Campaign Guide" lands in the summer of 2023. It's a 240-page full-color hardcover companion volume loaded with facts, details and info written in that familiar "Lower Decks" sense of humor to refresh your "Star Trek Adventures" campaigns and quests. It contains info concerning enlisted life on the lower decks of Starfleet, new spaceframes, eight new playable alien species, and all-new equipment.

A look inside the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" module for "Star Trek Adventures." (Image credit: Modiphius Entertainment)

This first "Lower Decks" Season 1 Crew Pack includes: Ensign Beckett Mariner, Ensign Bradward Boimler, Ensign D'vana Tendi, Ensign Samanthan "Sam" Rutherford, Captain Carol Freeman, Commander Jack Ransom, Commander T'ana, Lieutenant Shaxs, and the U.S.S. Cerritos NCC-75567.

Gamers can now buy the Season 1 Crew Pack PDF (opens in new tab) and "Lurkers" mission PDF (opens in new tab) at the Modiphius Entertainment store.